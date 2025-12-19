St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center earns 4th consecutive top teaching award

Catholic Health’s St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center has earned its fourth consecutive Top Teaching Hospital award from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that sets standards for excellence in patient care, in recognition of outstanding achievement across the hospital performance spectrum.

To achieve Top Teaching Hospital status, a hospital must earn a perfect “A” grade on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Survey, which evaluates patient safety and harm prevention. St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center has earned 16 consecutive and 26 overall “A” grades, more than any other hospital in New York State since the safety scores were launched in 2012.