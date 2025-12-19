St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center earns 4th consecutive top teaching award

Catholic Health’s St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center has earned its fourth consecutive Top Teaching Hospital award from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that sets standards for excellence in patient care, in recognition of outstanding achievement across the hospital performance spectrum.
To achieve Top Teaching Hospital status, a hospital must earn a perfect “A” grade on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Survey, which evaluates patient safety and harm prevention. St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center has earned 16 consecutive and 26 overall “A” grades, more than any other hospital in New York State since the safety scores were launched in 2012.
“Last month, we achieved our record-extending 26th Leapfrog ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade. This Top Teaching Hospital designation reflects our staff’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of patient care,” said Dr. Charles Lucore, president of St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center. “This repeated recognition from the nation’s foremost watchdog on quality and safety is truly an honor. Patients can take comfort in knowing that St. Francis is equipped with a team that is focused on providing the best possible outcomes for our patients.”
Jason Golbin, executive vice president and chief medical officer of Catholic Health, said the award highlights the system’s commitment to training future clinicians. “St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center is advancing the field with groundbreaking medical and surgical research, and medical graduates at Good Samaritan University Hospital have access to a wide range of residency programs across clinical specialties. Patient safety is at the center of everything we do, and this recognition from The Leapfrog Group makes clear that mission and commitment to excellence are reflected in our medical education,” he said.
The Top Teaching Hospital designation considers a hospital’s infection rates, surgical practices, maternity care services, error prevention and more. In 2025, only 42 hospitals nationwide earned the distinction.