Manhasset Board of Education begins discussion of 2026-2027 budget

The Manhasset Board of Education discussed the factors that will be influencing its 2026/ 2027 budget at Thursday’s meeting on Dec. 18.

Superintendent Christopher Pellettieri and Assistant Superintendent Gerard Antoine presented on the ways they plan on shaping the budget to strengthen school programs, invest in infrastructure, enhance security, support student wellness, and prioritize human capital before the board will adopt the budget in April 2026.

The district has a $115 million budget, with 89%, $102 million, funded by residents.

“When I’m building the budget,” Antoine told the board. “I’m aware that…increases for the most part affect our residents.”

Federal grants contribute over $1 million to the budget, and the board is concerned that this may be at risk if the Trump administration fulfills its promise to abolish the Department of Education.

One major concern Antoine highlighted regarding next year’s expenses was the probable increase in busing costs.

Beacon Mobility, the company the Manhasset school district has used for busing its students, will not renew its contract with the district at the same rate as the Consumer Price Index, the primary measure of inflation.

Antoine said that this usually means the transportation company plans to ask for a substantial increase, 20-30%. A 25% increase in current expenses would result in an additional $1.5 million.

The district is considering how to manage the situation. They are talking to a consultant about the bidding process and are looking into organizing with other school districts to negotiate prices down.

“We have low utilization,” Pellettieri said about the buses, “We’re paying for services that we are not using to a large extent.”

But the district still needs to provide transportation services to every student by law, regardless of whether they use it or not.

The board is also considering how much it will contribute to upgrading Manhasset High School’s athletic hallway in the upcoming budget.

The Manhasset Booster Club, a community organization that voluntarily contributes to the school district’s projects, has raised $85,000 for the renovation.

The school also received a grant of $125,000 from the state Dormitory Authority, which can be used for the new showcases.

An additional $460,000 is needed to fund the project, so they will be seeking further funding from the community.

Over the summer, the school installed a guard booth and they are looking to add another security guard for the upcoming school year.

“It’s sad that we have to talk about this so heavily,” Antoine said, “But it’s important that we do—our safety and our security measures. You see what’s going on out there.”

Besides the presentation on factors affecting the budget, Director of Fine and Performing Arts Joseph Owens shared good news with the board—Manhasset’s K-12 music program was awarded the New York State School Music Association’s highest honor for excellence, the Presidential Citation Award.

“The arts are growing, prospering, and the kids are just doing amazing things,” board of education President Ted Post said.

Owens said student board representative Katherine Abrams was emblematic of the success of the music program. “Katherine is an all-state violinist, and having someone like Katherine is a testament to the kind of kid, and the kind of student that we have here in Manhasset that excels at many, many things.”

Abrams then presented on the state of the district’s students. Abrams said that, concerning the state’s new “phone-free” policy, the “kids are primarily over it,” but noted strong concerns over students’ mental health.

Abrams said he was concerned that underclassmen are increasingly taking 9 periods and skipping lunch due to pressures to excel.

“I think it’s important that we kind of take a step back and look at what we can do to ensure that kids aren’t sacrificing their lives for a grade,” Abrams told the board.

The board discussed making lunch mandatory for underclassmen, shortening periods to accommodate one additional free period, conducting a student survey on mental health, and establishing a task force to address the issue.

“It seems like there’s been a tipping point,” Trustee Marianna Bruno said. “And I think that it’s incumbent upon us to take some type of action.”

Chad Altman, principal of Munsey Park Elementary School, gave certificates to the Munsey Park school ambassadors who welcome new children to the school.

“Picture like an 8-, 9-, 10-year-old moving to a new town, a new school,” Altman said, addressing the school ambassadors in the audience. “You’re often the very first students those kids get to see…and quite honestly, you help those parents realize that they moved to the best town.”

The board also adopted some changes to its policies.

The board unanimously revised three policies to update the language regarding students with severe disabilities, clarifying that the cutoff for eligibility in district programs is age 22.

The board also unanimously adopted a district policy for AI to permit the use of district-approved AI platforms, software, or technology, which may be permitted under the supervision of the classroom instructor.”

“Everyone is at different levels of embracement,” Bruno said, “But the reality is…AI is sort of here, and I think we need to empower our students, staff, and ourselves on responsible use.”

The meeting ended on a high note with an address on Project Share by Meg Moin, a parent of two kids at Munsey Park.

Moin leads Project Share, a partnership with parent volunteers, school social workers, and school administration across the district’s four schools, which provides support for children facing financial need.

“Basically, we’re there to help them with any essential needs,” Moin said.

This December, Project Share raised a record amount—over $26,000 in 10 days for gift cards and groceries for all 155 kids the program is helping.

Moin told the board, “It’s really heartwarming and beautiful how everyone came together.”