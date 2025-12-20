Medical spa opens on Middle Neck Road

The Village of Great Neck welcomed a new business to Middle Neck Road this month—Nimbus Medical Spa.

The luxury spa opened two weeks ago and offers a wide variety of injectables and laser services.

“If you look, [the logo] has this radiating glow,” manager and CEO Antonio Rizzo said. “And we want to give every single client that radiating glow as they leave.”

The new business is a family undertaking, but the impetus for the spa came from 24-year-old Antonio Rizzo, who, along with his parents, Doctors Anthony Rizzo andCatherine Rizzo, is a co-owner.

Catherine Rizzo, a chiropractor and now the wellness director for N mbus, talked about her son’s passion with the warmth of an adoring mother.

“I can remember when he was 11 years old,” Catherine Rizzo began. “He’s sitting in the rocking chair and we’re talking and he’s like, ‘I wanna be a plastic surgeon.’”

“Antonio loved aesthetics, always,” Anthony Rizzo added. “We jumped on [the business idea] as a family big time.”

Anthony Rizzo, the medical director of Nimbus, has family practices in St. James and Bay Shore and is board-certified in aesthetic medicine.

Antonio Rizzo, who graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in pre-medical studies, spoke passionately about building a brand that would last. “For us, it starts with giving extraordinary care.”

The spa offers an extensive range of procedures, including skin tightening with Sofwave, radiofrequency microneedling, BroadBand Light therapy, HALO laser treatments, Moxi laser treatments, HydraFacials, Botox, fillers, and more.

Nimbus’ providers were each trained to use the spa’s equipment by company representatives from each machine’s manufacturer, whom Antonio Rizzo calls “the best of the best.”

Antonio Rizzo said he hopes their quality care, variety of procedures, and premium branding will differentiate them from the competition, which is close.

Nimbus’ interior design stands out, exuding luxury with marble floors, Venetian plaster, and a consistent color palette of black and gold.

“It was a lot of money, a lot of renovation,” Anthony Rizzo said.

Nimbus hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning, Dec. 16, inviting friends, family, and community leaders.

Nassau County Legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip, North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, North Hempstead Receiver of Taxes Mary Jo Collins, Village of Great Neck Mayor Pedram Bral, and Village of Great Neck Trustee Eli Kashi attended the event.

Bral said Nimbus was “a good addition to Middle Neck Road,” and that the previously empty storefront was an eyesore for the community.

Antonio Rizzo said the location in Great Neck appealed to him because it was near many areas, such as Roslyn, Manhasset, Kings Point, and Sands Point, where he hoped to attract clients.

Antonio Rizzo also said that Nimbus was built to scale, and they started this business with an eye for expansion.

“We don’t want them coming to Nimbus just because of that one provider. We want them coming here because of Nimbus, because of the brand,” Antonio Rizzo said. “And any Nimbus they go to, they know they’re getting that extraordinary care.”