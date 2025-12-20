Syosset postal workers help serve the community

The United States Postal Service handled over 100 billion pieces of mail each year on average, and the people who run the Syosset Post Office take their jobs seriously.

The Syosset Post Office, located at 40 Queens Street, serves the 11791 ZIP Code, which encompasses most of Syosset and parts of Laurel Hollow, Muttontown, and Oyster Bay Cove. Roughly 60 people work for the office.

“We feel like a big family at the Syosset Post Office,” Jon Kwon, a seasoned letter carrier at the office, said.

Kwon, a Westbury resident and Queens native, has worked in Syosset for 21 years, saying he has only had two different routes over that span and has gotten to know the people along his route.

“I am proud to work here and interact with the customers,” he said. “I like to hear their life stories. I love being a carrier, being out there with the customers.”

Kwon said the people along his route, which includes 280 stops, have also taken notice of him. He said residents offer him water and food during the summer months and hot tea and hand warmers during the winter.

Kwon said that working for the postal service was his first career choice, stating that he feels honored to have the job, which comes with a good benefits package and opportunities to be out in the community.

Cory Johnson has worked for seven years at the Syosset Post Office as the lead sales and service associate and has been with the USPS for 11 years.

Johnson was born in Roosevelt and said that she was nervous about working in Syosset, but said that she enjoys working with the community.

“I meet a lot of people when I work at the retail window and some of the residents will recognize me when I am in town,” she said. “I had one customer approach me outside of work and tell me, “Whatever you are doing, keep it up.” I try to keep a positive attitude and love hearing that feedback.

Johnson said her sister and brother also work for the USPS and they played a part in her joining.

“It was a great decision,” she said. Before I joined the Postal Service, I just saw the letter carriers and now, I realize a lot happens behind the scenes.”

As a lead sales and service associate, Johnson works with over a dozen staffers on the retail side of the office. She said that she is considering becoming a supervisor and enjoys her current interactions with customers.

Olga Hidalgo joined the Syosset Post Office one year ago after working at the Glen Cove Post Office for almost 20 years.

The letter carrier said that she was introduced to Long Island through the postal service and that she joined the USPS after working at a medical office.

“I told my dad that I wanted to be a letter carrier when I was only 23 years old,” she said. “I waited three years for USPS to call, so I am very happy to be in this job.”

Hidalgo’s route includes nearly 13 miles of walking and 375 spots; admittedly, she said she gets tired, but she enjoys the walking. She said her route includes several streets named after women, adding that her first day with the Syosset Post Office was March 8 – International Women’s Day

“That’s the story of Syosset, “postal route number five.” All the female streets, she said.

Hidalgo said the people, the pets along the way, and the sense of community have made her feel welcome in the neighborhood.

“It’s quiet here and people are very polite in Syosset,” she said. “Everyone says hello to me, even the teenagers are very polite. As a mom, I love that.”

Hidalgo said the benefits of working for the post office include a stable, federal job and the feeling of respect she receives in her uniform.

“I take the uniform seriously and keep it neat and clean,” she said. “I take pride in looking professional.”