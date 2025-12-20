The Knit Wits: spreading warmth, one stitch at a time

In a cozy corner of The Sinclair at Port Washington, a group of residents gathers every Wednesday afternoon.

They are the Knit Wits, a spirited band of knitters whose hands work busily with yarn while their conversation weaves together stories, laughter, and friendship. For this group, knitting isn’t just a pastime — it’s a way to connect, to create, and to give back.

The Knit Wits range in age from their 80s to 90s, yet their energy and enthusiasm fill the room.

Over the years, the group has grown into a tight-knit community, meeting weekly at 2 p.m. to share yarn, patterns, and a sense of purpose. But beyond the social camaraderie, their hands are busy creating warmth, literally.

This season, the group donated five large bins of coats, hats, and scarves to North Shore Synagogue in Syosset. Their handmade scarves, hats, and blankets, along with donated coats, will soon be delivered to the JCC, where local families in need will receive them.

“It’s about being together,” said Lydia VanGrover. “We solve all the problems of the world here, sometimes just by talking, but we also knit and make something useful.”

The sentiment echoes throughout the room, as hands loop yarn through needles, transforming rectangles of fabric into hats, scarves, and blankets.

One popular project is the “magic hat,” starting as a simple rectangular piece, then decreased and gathered at the top to create a snug, cheerful winter hat. Multicolored yarns, stripes, and pom-poms add a whimsical touch to each creation.

The group’s story began more than a decade ago, when a donation of yarn sparked an idea.

Fran Schmidt and another resident decided to teach knitting as a form of therapy in an assisted living setting. Over time, more participants joined, and the group moved to The Sinclair as circumstances changed.

They embraced a collaborative approach, often combining small strips of knitted fabric to create full blankets, mixing colors and textures in creative ways.

“Every project is a little imaginative puzzle,” said Schmidt. “You never know exactly how it’s going to turn out, but in the end, it’s always beautiful.”

Despite the challenges of working with bits and pieces of yarn, the Knit Wits have found joy in improvisation and resourcefulness, turning even scraps into something meaningful.

The group isn’t just about knitting, it’s about community.

Members encourage and guide one another, offering gentle instruction on patterns or techniques. Even those who no longer knit regularly still come to sit, chat, and be part of the camaraderie.

“Some of us crochet, some of us knit,” Schmidt said. “It doesn’t matter, what matters is being here together.”

Many have passed down their skills to younger generations, teaching grandchildren to crochet or knit, while also creating handmade gifts for family members.

But perhaps the most important legacy of the Knit Wits is the spirit of giving. Every hat, scarf, and blanket carries with it warmth, not just in the physical sense, but in the care and thoughtfulness stitched into every row.

The name “Knit Wits” reflects their playful approach to the craft.

“It’s mindless in the best way,” Schmidt said. “You can knit and talk at the same time.” It’s a space where hands are busy, minds are engaged, and hearts are full.

As the winter chill sets in, the Knit Wits continue to gather, weaving warmth into their community one stitch at a time.

Through their craft, they remind everyone that the greatest gift of the season isn’t just what you make, it’s the people you share it with.