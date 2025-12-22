Baldwin man sentenced for retail theft operation targeting several Home Depot locations

A Baldwin man was sentenced to up to four years in prison for grand larcenies at several Home Depot locations.

A Baldwin man was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 22, to up to four years in prison for a retail theft operation he ran employing individuals to steal merchandise from The Home Depot stores in Nassau County, Suffolk County, Queens and Brooklyn between October 2021 and December 2023, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

Manooj Heeralall pleaded guilty in August to grand larceny and he was sentenced Monday to one and 1/3 to four years in prison. Heeralall also forfeited assets, including a 2004 Nissan vehicle, items seized as a result of an executed search warrant at his home and $2,640 in cash.