Compass hosts 5th annual Long Island holiday party

As the nation’s biggest independent brokerage, Compass maintains a large presence in the US with over 400 offices across more than 96 markets, supporting over 35,000 agents.

They recently celebrated their 5th Annual Compass Long Island Holiday Party since coming to the area. It was a wonderful success, with over 250 sales agents, managers, and employees gathering at The Mansion at Oyster Bay on Dec. 9 to eat, drink, and enjoy the evening.