Compass hosts 5th annual Long Island holiday party
Roberta Weinberg and Ed D’Ambrosio, Compass senior managing director of sales, Long Island
Ed Shin
As the nation’s biggest independent brokerage, Compass maintains a large presence in the US with over 400 offices across more than 96 markets, supporting over 35,000 agents. They recently celebrated their 5th Annual Compass Long Island Holiday Party since coming to the area. It was a wonderful success, with over 250 sales agents, managers, and employees gathering at The Mansion at Oyster Bay on Dec. 9 to eat, drink, and enjoy the evening.
Compass Real Estate Annual Holiday Party
Laura Sweeney and Dennis Wong
Christo Galluzzo, Laura Galuzzo, Ally Deane, Elena Galuzzo and Chris Galuzzo
Marisa Doonan and Kenny Hirsch
Michelle Hellem, Bonnie Zarabi and Ed D’Ambrosio
Molly Ferro, Elena Galuzzo and Chris Galuzzo
Kenny Hirsch and Dennis McCarthy
Marilyn Martinez, Ed D’Ambrosio and Shawn Waller
Sponsor Robert Morandi, divisional VP of sales from Own It Home Loans, and Ed D’Ambrosio
Ed D’Ambrosio thanking everyone
Dennis McCarthy, senior managing director of real estate for Compass
Brian Maguire, Dennis McCarthy, Marisa Doonan and Ed D’Ambrosio
For more scene & seen event photos, click here.