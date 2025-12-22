Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Business

Compass hosts 5th annual Long Island holiday party

By Posted on
Compass' 5th annual Long Island holiday party, 2025
Roberta Weinberg and Ed D’Ambrosio, Compass senior managing director of sales, Long Island
Ed Shin

As the nation’s biggest independent brokerage, Compass maintains a large presence in the US with over 400 offices across more than 96 markets, supporting over 35,000 agents.

Inside the New York Hall of Science with Katie Culp, Chief Learning Officer

Schneps Connects

They recently celebrated their 5th Annual Compass Long Island Holiday Party since coming to the area. It was a wonderful success, with over 250 sales agents, managers, and employees gathering at The Mansion at Oyster Bay on Dec. 9 to eat, drink, and enjoy the evening.

About the Author

More in Business

More from our Sister Sites