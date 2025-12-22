Ex-Cove nursing home aide sentenced to up to six years in prison

A former nursing home aide at a Glen Cove facility was sentenced for sexually assaulting two disabled residents, according to the state Attorney General Letitia James’office.

A former Glen Cove nursing home aide was sentenced to two to six years in prison on Friday, Dec. 19, after being convicted of sexually assaulting two disabled residents in 2022, according to state Attorney General Letitia James’ office.

A Nassau County jury delivered a verdict in November, finding Phillip Harris of Central Islip guilty of three counts of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, two counts of endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person, or an incompetent or physically disabled person, two counts of willful violation of public health laws and two counts of forcible touching.