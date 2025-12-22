Roslyn High School senior wins National YoungArts honor

Elizabeth Lee, a senior at Roslyn High School, has been named a National YoungArts winner in classical music for violin, placing her among the most accomplished young artists in the United States.

YoungArts, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts, recognizes emerging artists ages 15 to 18 in disciplines ranging from music and dance to visual and literary arts.

Fewer than 5% of applicants nationwide receive the honor each year. As a YoungArts winner, Lee will receive a cash prize and lifelong access to professional development opportunities, mentorship and a national network of artists.

Lee said her love for music began early. She started playing the violin at age 4 after watching a children’s television show, “Pororo,” in which the main character played the instrument.

“Out of all that chaos and fun, the music was just always there,” Lee said. “That kind of became a constant in my life.”

Her parents enrolled her in private lessons shortly after her fourth birthday, and Lee quickly immersed herself in music.

By age 6, she was performing at Carnegie Hall, and at 9 she was accepted into Juilliard’s pre-college program.

She has since participated in numerous orchestras and competitions, including serving as concertmaster at the New York State School Music Association All-State concert last year.

Lee moved to Roslyn at age 5 and has attended schools in the Roslyn School District throughout her education. She credited the district’s music programs and teachers for shaping her development as a musician.

“Being able to play with the people around you, accommodate what they need and really listen, that’s been a big part of my playing,” Lee said.

At Roslyn High School, Lee is a member of the orchestra and chamber orchestra, where students perform some pieces without a conductor. She said the experience strengthened her ensemble skills and helped prepare her for the YoungArts competition.

“You really have to listen to each player and connect with them individually,” she said. “That made a big difference in my preparation.”

Lee learned about YoungArts through her orchestra teacher, Douglas Aliano, a YoungArts alumnus himself.

She submitted audio and video recordings as part of the application, including the first movement of Antonín Dvořák’s Violin Concerto and a movement from a Bach solo work. She prepared the recordings during the summer while studying at the Meadowmount School of Music.

She said she was surprised to learn she had won.

“I found out when a friend texted me congratulations,” Lee said. “I didn’t even know what it was for at first.”

Aliano praised Lee’s achievement and character.

“We are all so incredibly proud of Elizabeth for earning this prestigious recognition,” Aliano said. “She is not only an outstanding musician, but a thoughtful leader and wonderful person. Musicians like her give us great confidence in the future of the arts.”

Lee said being named a YoungArts winner connects her to a broader artistic community.

“It’s such an honor to be part of this,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to meeting other artists and learning from alums and guest speakers.”

After graduation, Lee plans to pursue a dual-degree program combining music and psychology. She said her interest in psychology is shaped in part by her experience being diagnosed with epilepsy in fourth grade.

“Music gave me a safe way to express how I was feeling,” Lee said. “It helped me cope without having to explain everything in words.”

Lee said music’s ability to communicate across barriers is what continues to inspire her.

“If there were a room full of people who didn’t speak the same language,” she said, “music would be the only way they could truly relate to each other.”