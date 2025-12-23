Great Neck Plaza woman reported missing by police

Evelyn Parks, 78, of Great Neck Plaza, has been reported by Nassau County Police.

A Great Neck Plaza woman has been reported missing, as of the evening of Monday, Dec. 22, Nassau County Police said.

According to police, Evelyn Parks, 78, was last seen leaving her Great Neck Plaza home on foot. She is described by police as a 5’10 tall black female, weighing 175 lbs., with brown eyes and wearing a blonde short-haired wig.