Great Neck Plaza woman reported missing by police
Evelyn Parks, 78, of Great Neck Plaza, has been reported by Nassau County Police.
Photo provided by NCPD
A Great Neck Plaza woman has been reported missing, as of the evening of Monday, Dec. 22, Nassau County Police said.
According to police, Evelyn Parks, 78, was last seen leaving her Great Neck Plaza home on foot. She is described by police as a 5’10 tall black female, weighing 175 lbs., with brown eyes and wearing a blonde short-haired wig.
She was last seen wearing an orange trench coat, flat shoes and carrying a maroon purse.
She also goes by the name Rosa Lee Parks, police said.
Her destination is unknown and she may be in need of medical attention, police.