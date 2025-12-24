Bill Tinglin to Speak at Temple Beth-El’s Martin Luther King Jr. shabbat

Bill Tinglin, an internationally recognized educator, author and global advocate dedicated to imparting knowledge, historical truth and human dignity, will speak at Temple Beth-El’s annual service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m.

The MLK Erev Shabbat service is a time-honored tradition at Temple Beth-El, dating back to the reverend’s visit to the synagogue in the 1960s. King’s meaningful—and still relevant—message from his civil rights speech continues to resonate with the congregation.

Led by Rabbi A. Brian Stoller and Rabbi Megan Brumer, the service will include inspirational music performed by an interfaith choir featuring Nigel Gretton and Pam Levy, along with Cantorial Soloist Stephanie Horowitz-Mulry and accompanied by a band led by Music Director Shy Kedmi.

The keynote speaker is president and CEO of School News Nationwide, founder and chairman of Tour for Tolerance, president and CEO of CBL Publishing, founder of Words of Bonds Initiative, Goodwill Ambassador to Ukraine, a United Nations Collaborator and member of UN NGO–ECOSOC–CoNGO as well as a member of the Speakers Bureau of the Israeli Consulate General of New York.

“Through my various initiatives, I develop curricula, interactive programs and public forums addressing the Holocaust, civil rights, racism and our shared responsibility to one another, Tinglin explained. “As an active speaker at the United Nations, I address antisemitism, human rights and ethical leadership.”

For more than three decades, his work has utilized education as a bridge to connect communities, confront hatred and cultivate moral responsibility. During the MLK service, he will discuss “Two Histories, One Humanity: Dr. King, the Holocaust and the Moral Urgency of Memory.”

“It is an honor to speak at Temple Beth-El,” said Tinglin. “At a time when memory is being challenged and truth is distorted too often, faith communities play a vital role in safeguarding moral clarity. When we remember together, we affirm that our histories, though different, lead us toward one shared humanity.”

He is the author of nine books, including his most influential work, “One of Humanity’s Darkest Hours: The Untold Story of the Holocaust,” a widely used educational and moral framework that examines genocide, antisemitism and the consequences of silence.

“My inspiration came through relationships, particularly my more than 30 years of work with Holocaust survivors,” Tinglin continued. “I came to understand that remembrance is not only about honoring the past, but it is also about shaping the future. “

Prior to the service, which is sponsored by Roger Tilles, the community is welcome to enjoy a congregational dinner catered by W Kosher Events. Register for the dinner, which costs $25 for not-yet members; $18 for TBE members and is free for children younger than 18, at tinyurl.com/TBEJan16. Following the service, all are invited to an Oneg with sweet treats.

Temple Beth-El, the peninsula’s oldest synagogue, is located at 5 Old Mill Road. Learn more at www.tbegreatneck.org, 516-487-0900 or info@tbegreatneck.org.