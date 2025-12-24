New Hyde Park Memorial High School announced that eighth grader Christian Mathew won the school’s Scripps Spelling Bee, held on Dec. 17. Competing against 12 finalists from grades 7-8, Mathew secured the victory by correctly spelling the word “sanctimonious,” followed by his championship word, “deuce.” With this win, he advances to the regional Scripps Spelling Bee in February.
Sewanhaka’s New Hyde Park Memorial High School crowns Spelling Bee champion
Provided by Sewanhaka Central High School District