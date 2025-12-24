Quantcast
New Hyde Park
Sewanhaka’s New Hyde Park Memorial High School crowns Spelling Bee champion

New Hyde Park Memorial High School eighth grader Christian Mathew won the school’s Spelling Bee contest on Dec. 17.
Provided by Sewanhaka Central High School District

New Hyde Park Memorial High School announced that eighth grader Christian Mathew won the school’s Scripps Spelling Bee, held on Dec. 17. Competing against 12 finalists from grades 7-8, Mathew secured the victory by correctly spelling the word “sanctimonious,” followed by his championship word, “deuce.” With this win, he advances to the regional Scripps Spelling Bee in February.

