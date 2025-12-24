Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce holds annual tree lighting ceremony

The Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce held its 27th annual Holiday Lighting Spectacular on Sunday, Dec. 21, brightening the sky with the lighting of the community Christmas tree.

The ceremony began at 2:30 p.m. at 50 Jackson Ave., where people gathered for what Chamber President Russell Green said is a tradition within the community.

Dylan Linde started the festivities with the signing of the American National Anthem, and later on performed Santa Claus is Coming To Town in front of the crowd of people.

Chamber Secretary Melesia DeChiaro received a plaque in recognition of her efforts in organizing the holiday celebration.

Chamber members, along with Oyster Bay Town Council Member Andrew Montelone, Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce President Franklin Camarano, and more, partook in the celebration.

Food was provided by Frantoni’s Pizzeria and The Granola Bar during the celebration as well.

“Having an event where the youth can show their talents is something that everyone can appreciate,” Green said.

Green said that the turnout was lighter than usual, but said that it was likely due to the time of day and the weather. He said the true glory of the event came out afterwards when the holiday lights were visible at night.