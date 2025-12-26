Santa on Wheels: Kids Need More’s Holiday Cheer Bus reaches nearly 2,000 children across Long Island

KiDS NEED MoRE delivered its biggest Holiday Cheer Bus event yet, marking the 11th year of a program that has grown into one of Long Island’s most joyful, collaborative, and people-powered holiday traditions.



As the morning launched from Holiday Headquarters, energy filled the air as volunteers loaded buses, adjusted costumes, and gathered for a festive assembly. The reigning Holiday Cheer Cup champions, the Reindeer Rebels, joined Melissa “Mistletoe” Firmes on stage to help kick off the day, setting the tone before teams departed in every direction across Long Island. While last year’s champions were proudly recognized, the points for this year’s Cheer Cup are still being tallied—and the next Holiday Cheer Cup champions will be announced soon.

This year’s Holiday Cheer Bus brought together 52 volunteer teams who challenged themselves through a holiday-themed scavenger hunt while delivering personalized holiday wishes to nearly 2,000 children. These were not centralized toy pickups. Santa and his elves went directly to doorsteps, ensuring families coping with serious illness—whether a child or a parent—bereavement, homelessness, or extraordinary circumstances such as house fires could experience the season without added barriers like transportation or cost. Teams also visited family shelters, partnering with organizations across Long Island to reach even more families.

For many families, the impact is felt in quiet, unforgettable moments. At one stop, a little girl—later seen in photos sent back to KiDS NEED MoRE—wouldn’t put her new doll down. A cancer patient, she clutched it tightly and kept saying, “Santa really gave this to me. He really gave it to me, because he had come directly to her door.

KiDS NEED MoRE works year-round with families navigating childhood cancer, serious illness, and crisis. During the holidays, that mission expands to fully adopting families for a complete holiday experience. That may include toys, meals, wreaths on doors, Christmas trees in living rooms, decorations, and meaningful moments of connection. For some families, the organization decorates homes and stay connected throughout the season with games, virtual programming, and emotional support—because the holidays are more than gifts under a tree; they’re a season of belonging.

The scale of the Holiday Cheer Bus is only possible because of strong connections across local government and nonprofit partners who believe in showing up together. Support from the Suffolk County Executive’s Office, led by County Executive Ed Romaine, helped reinforce that collaboration at a regional level. A significant portion of the toys delivered this season flowed through KiDS NEED MoRE’s partnership with the Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers and Toys for Tots, with KiDS NEED MoRE also recognizing Chuck Kilbride for his longstanding leadership that helped lay the groundwork for these efforts.

What truly sets the day apart is the way leaders show up alongside volunteers. The Town of Babylon, led by Town Supervisor Richard Schaffer, didn’t just lend support—they climbed aboard a Holiday Cheer Bus, led their own team, and went house to house delivering gifts right alongside the elves. Joined by Kevin McCaffrey and supported locally by State Assemblyman Kwani O’Farrell, the experience reflected the spirit of the event: sleeves rolled up, music playing, and joy delivered one stop at a time.

Each volunteer team adopts 10–15 families, learning not just what they need, but who they are—their traditions, favorite characters, and the small details that make the experience personal. Teams are formed by businesses, families, nonprofit organizations, and community groups. Many volunteers were once recipient families themselves and now return to give back, creating a powerful cycle of care and community. Families are referred to the Holiday Cheer Bus through trusted partners including schools, hospitals, shelters, and nonprofit organizations. Each nomination is carefully reviewed to ensure families receive the right support, and all services are provided at no cost to those we serve.

After a full day on the road, teams reunited at Carney’s of Amityville, where volunteers, partners, and supporters came together to share laughs, tears, and stories from the day—reflecting on the magic they had helped create. The gathering featured live music from Long Island performer CeeCee Castro, a cancer survivor and former KiDS NEED MoRE camper, marking a powerful full-circle moment.

KiDS NEED MoRE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing year-round programs at no cost to families coping with childhood cancer, serious illness, bereavement, and crisis. To learn more, partner, or get involved, visit kidsneedmore.org or email info@kidsneedmore.org.

Childhood only happens once. Let’s make it a good one.