Taiwanese bakery opens in Great Neck Plaza

Great Neck Plaza welcomed a new business to Middle Neck Road at Crust & Crumb 96’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 23.

Crust & Crumb 96 is the Taiwanese bakery franchise’s first location to open in the United States.

Mayor Ted Rosen of Great Neck Plaza congratulated owners David You and Chris Veros on the opening of the bakery at the new business’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“The opening of a new business in our village is very important to me,” Rosen told the crowd as jasmine milk tea, breads, and sweet treats were served.

“The success of the downtown is dependent on successful businesses—all different types of businesses,” Rosen said, “And we want people to come to visit Great Neck Plaza.”

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Town of North Hempstead Council Member Christine Liu, Chamber of Commerce President Patricia Schneider, and other local leaders attended a support event for the new business on Tuesday.

“Once I walked in, there was like a little concert of welcomes,” Liu said as she handed a certificate to the owners. “That also reminds me of when I’m in Taiwan, and you walk in, and they say ‘huānyíng guānglín,’” which means ‘welcome’ in Mandarin.

“We’re hoping this becomes a place that people build relationships over coffee, over pastries,” Veros said. “That when you’re having family gatherings, whether it’s Christmas, Hanukkah, or any other celebration…you think of us.”

You and Veros met in college accounting class and have been friends for 27 years.

Last year, they started considering opening Crust & Crumb 96 along with seven other co-owners.

You said that the bakery’s distinguishing factor is the quality driven by its employees’ expertise.

“We sent our people back to China for a six-month training,” You said. Ten employees from Crust & Crumb 96 underwent intensive training in Fujian, where they worked constantly on their feet, six days a week.

Taiwan is not just the source of Crust & Crumb 96’s baking expertise. The business also shipped all of its appliances and materials for the bakery from China.

The business has been open for just over a month, and You said that around 50 people have tried to join the franchise. However, you mentioned that they have strict standards for franchise expansion, prioritizing their reputation and branding—any new location must have professionals who have undergone proper training.

You said that they were already looking at expanding. Veros said they were eager to have a central kitchen that would operate as a wholesale site to bake goods that would be dropped off at multiple storefronts after they expand.

You also mentioned that they are considering Syosset, Garden City, Jericho, and New Hyde Park as potential sites for expansion. Five other franchises are already set to open in the Washington, D.C. area.

Great Neck Plaza is home to numerous Chinese, Japanese, and Thai eateries and stores.

As the village’s Asian population has grown, so has the demand for Asian food and goods.

The Asian community in Great Neck Plaza has grown substantially, more than doubling in size since the turn of the century. Estimates vary, but the Asian population is currently estimated to be at 20% according to Deloitte’s Data USA.