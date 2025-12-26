Up to a foot of snow possible for Long Island

The forecast made a turn for the worse shortly before the arrival of this weekend’s winter storm as the predicted snowfall amount rose to the possibility of up to a foot of snow blanketing parts of the region.

The National Weather Service had originally predicted between four and eight inches of snow for the area when it issued a winter storm warning for Nassau and Suffolk counties and much of the New York Metro area from 4 p.m. Dec. 26 to 1 p.m. Dec. 27. Most of Suffolk and the North Shore of Nassau are expected to get eight or nine inches, with a foot possible in areas with higher elevation and a 10% chance that the rest of the area gets similar amounts. Lower accumulations of up to 7 inches are forecast for southern Nassau.

“This storm is going to be what we call ‘front loaded,’” Jay Engel, an Upton-based NWS meteorologist, said in a briefing. “That means a large portion of the accumulating snowfall is going to occur approximately, I’d say, in the first five to seven hours.”

Dry, powdery flakes are forecast to start falling late afternoon and early evening Friday at a rate of between a half inch per hour and could exceed two inches per hour for a few hours at its peak between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m., NWS stated. The rate expected to become lighter — but the snow wetter and heavier — after midnight before tapering off the following morning. It is the second winter storm in less than two weeks to hit the region

“It’s going to be primarily an all-snow event, with only the chance of some brief mixing before it quits for mainly western and southwestern portions of the area,” Engel added. If it mixes with sleet, that could bring the snow accumulation down on the lower end.

“Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.,” NWS stated in its warning. “Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.”

Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s during the storm and on Saturday, when wind gusts could reach 21 mph. Sunday is forecast as mostly cloudy before a rainstorm moves in and temps reach the high 40s. The rest of the week appears clear with temps in the 30s.

“Persons should consider delaying all travel,’ NWS added. “If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency for LI, New York City and the Hudson Valley as the storm approached.

“I continue to urge extreme caution throughout the duration of this storm,” the governor said. “Please continue to monitor your local forecast, avoid unnecessary travel and if you must travel, take all necessary precautions to ensure you arrive safely at your destination.”