First In Family Fund opens college pathways for first-generation students

For thousands of students across New York City and Long Island, preparing for college can be overwhelming, especially for those who are the first in their families to pursue higher education. Frances Kweller, founder of the nonprofit First In Family Fund, has spent the past decade working to close that gap.

Founded over 10 years ago, First In Family Fund provides free academic support, test preparation and college readiness services to students who otherwise could not afford them. The organization focuses primarily on first-generation college applicants, helping them navigate everything from standardized testing to the college application process.

“The mission really started because I felt like enough resources weren’t being given to students and opportunities,” Kweller said. “I wanted to make sure these opportunities were available to students.”

The nonprofit offers a range of core programs, all at no cost to families. These include preparation for the Specialized High Schools Admissions Test, or SHSAT, as well as SAT and pre-SAT tutoring.

Students also receive free college counseling, including help completing the Common Application and navigating individual college portals.

“We navigate everything,” Kweller said. “We help with how to apply through the Common App, how to apply through the portals — all of it.”

Kweller, who was born and raised in Queens, said her background helped shape the organization’s mission. She moved to Roslyn about five years ago, drawn by its strong school district and family-friendly community. While the communities she serves may differ economically, she sees strong similarities among the students.

“Everyone who’s a first generation, first one going to college is the same type of person,” she said. “They’re all looking to give the best to their children and their family.”

Kweller said that while Roslyn offers many built-in academic opportunities, not all students across the region have access to the same resources.

Kweller also brings decades of experience in education to the nonprofit. She is the founder of Kweller Prep, a supplemental educational services company established 15 years ago that focuses on accelerated academic preparation for middle school, high school, college and graduate school students.

Through Kweller Prep, Kweller has also partnered with alumni organizations, including the Stuyvesant Alumni Association, to offer discounted SHSAT preparation. The company supports diversity initiatives and inclusivity programs aimed at helping students gain admission to screened and specialized high schools. Its workshops and webinars focus on how academic pipelines can lead to scholarships and competitive college acceptances.

Kweller said her work with First In Family Fund complements her professional background by extending educational access to students who would otherwise be excluded due to financial barriers.

First In Family Fund aims to level the playing field by providing scholarships and support services that open doors for students from underserved backgrounds.

Since its founding, First In Family Fund has grown substantially, expanding nearly tenfold, according to Kweller. Students apply for and receive scholarships to participate in the nonprofit’s programs, all of which are provided free to families.

“Watching them get into college and knowing that they’re going to have opportunities in this world that the generation before them did not have — it’s really a blessing,” she said.

Funding for the nonprofit comes from a combination of public and private sources. Kweller said New York City funding has helped support several city-based projects, while private donations and foundation support also play a key role in sustaining programs.

The organization operates as a scholarship-based model, with students applying for and earning placement into its programs. All services are provided free to participating families, and donations to the nonprofit are tax-deductible.

Kweller said she hopes the organization’s long-term legacy will be measured not just in numbers, but in the lasting impact on students’ lives.

“It gave kids opportunities,” she said. “These scholarships are something that’s going to make a difference. They’ll have opportunities.”

As the nonprofit looks ahead, Kweller said demand for services continues year-round, particularly as students prepare for standardized tests and college application deadlines. She said the organization continues to seek donations and community support to expand its reach.

More information about First In Family Fund and its programs can be found on the organization’s website at firstinfamilyfund.org.