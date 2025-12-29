Manhasset Chamber of Commerce holds Christmas poster contest

The Manhasset Chamber of Commerce is accepting votes for its annual Christmas tree lighting poster contest.

Children in kindergarten through sixth grade from Munsey Park Elementary School, Shelter Rock Elementary School, and Saint Mary’s Elementary School all submitted posters, and Dec. 31 will be the last day to vote.

The Christmas tree lighting was on Dec. 5 at the Manhasset Gazabo, and this year’s theme was Magic in the Air, Manhasset Joy to Share.

The Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, which has over 300 businesses as members, cites beautification as one of its major goals for community development.

In this spirit, the Chamber of Commerce decorated the town with garland and Christmas lights, and it hosted the Christmas tree lighting poster contest.

To vote, visit www.manhassetchamber.com/postercontest and choose your favorite poster.