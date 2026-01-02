Winter travel guide: Your ultimate cold-weather escape plan

School’s out, the temperatures are dropping, and the days are growing shorter. There’s no better time to plan a getaway. Here’s your cheat sheet to plan your escape!

Panama City Beach, Florida

Come December, Panama City Beach — known for its 27 miles of sugar-white sand beaches and turquoise waters — transforms into a festive, family-friendly hotspot packed with beachfront cheer and seasonal celebration. Paired with mild temperatures, 320 days of sunshine, and one of the country’s best New Year’s Eve ball drops (instead of confetti, 15,000 colorful inflatable beach balls fill the skies as fireworks light up the gulf), Panama City Beach is a warm escape that doesn’t skimp on holiday spirit.

Conveniently located just 15 minutes from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) — and even easier to reach with the November launch of Delta’s first-ever daily nonstop flight from New York City (LaGuardia Airport) — Panama City Beach is an affordable getaway for travelers looking to swap snow boots for flip-flops. Ideal for scenic nature walks and bike rides in St. Andrews State Park, Gaile’s Trails and Conservation Park, dolphin cruises (the area boasts one of the world’s highest concentrations of bottlenecks) or shelling on the untouched, seven-mile Shell Island, you can also enjoy beach bonfires, sunset rides on the SkyWheel and strolls along the pier as palm trees glow with holiday lights.

Monterey County, California

Nothing says California cool quite like an escape to the Hamptons of the West Coast. Nestled along California’s Central Coast, Monterey County turns into a sanctuary where nature truly puts on a show unlike other state in the winter. Here, over 10,000 whales migrate past the coast each year, often with pods of dolphins, pelagic birdwatchers find paradise, and thousands of monarch butterflies settle in for the season, Monterey County being the only place in the U.S. where they migrate to overwinter. Between sightings, stroll through the streets of Carmel-by-the-Sea and scratch your shopaholic itch on Ocean Avenue where there are no chain stores allowed, savor Michelin-starred meals at Aubergine and Chez Noir or sip your way through 45,000 acres of premium vineyards producing over 50 varietals, including world-class pinot noir and Chardonnay. Continue the trip by walking the beaches of Monterey or visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Pro tip: Stay at the Michelin Three-Key Post Ranch Inn and don’t miss the hotel’s Falconry Program with Master Falconer Antonio Balestreri.

San Antonio

Some snow may be good for the soul, but any true East Coaster knows there’s nothing better than a warm winter escape during the dead of winter. This season, trade the frost for a reimagined San Antonio, a city no longer defined solely by the Alamo and River Walk. Within the vibrant and 100% walkable Pearl District, travelers will find a contemporary take on old-world charm and Southern hospitality. San Antonio’s culinary scene is flourishing—try Michelin one-star-awarded Nicosi, a phone-free dessert omakase-style experience, or Southerleigh, where cross-cultural Texas comfort food might just make you loosen your belt. Spend evenings listening to live music at Stable Hall, a historic horse stable-turned-concert venue, or catch the San Antonio Spurs, a highly anticipated 2026 playoff contender, at the Frost Bank Center, which also hosts the San Antonio Rodeo for those craving an authentic taste of South Texas spirit.

Crans-Montana, Switzerland

As ski season approaches consider Six Senses Crans-Montana, a true winter wonderland that’s often called the Aspen of Europe.

Nestled in the heart of the Swiss Alps, the resort offers direct ski-in, ski-out access to some of the best slopes in the region. Beyond world-class skiing, guests can immerse themselves in Six Senses’ signature wellness programming, from restorative spa treatments to daily movement classes and mindful dining experiences. The resort has recently introduced new programming to its kids club, Grow with Six Senses. The club offers over 50 activities spanning physical, intellectual, spiritual, creative, cultural, sensory, and emotional wellness, including herbal compress creation, DIY body scrubs and candles, forest-inspired breathing exercises and sound therapy experiences, all tailored to inspire curiosity, mindfulness and holistic well-being in young guests.

Lisbon, Portugal

Another great destination is the Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Hotel in Lisbon, which is home to SEEN Lisboa, the infamous Chef Olivier da Costa. For those seeking the ultimate Lisbon experience, few places capture the city’s cosmopolitan nature quite like this spot. Perched high above the city, this rooftop destination pairs panoramic views with an inventive menu blending Mediterranean flair and Japanese precision.

Scotland’s Wild Isles

Family-run St Hilda Sea Adventures invites travelers to experience Scotland’s beauty aboard its fleet of intimate, small-ship cruises through the Hebrides. These voyages reveal a side of Scotland few ever see, from remote, off-grid communities to breathtaking coastlines and wildlife-rich waters alive with puffins, whales, dolphins and seals.

Launching from Oban, the 13 new itineraries include expert-led nature, photography, and art cruises with stops at legendary destinations like UNESCO-listed St Kilda, the bird sanctuaries of Canna, and whisky-famous Islay and Jura. Each journey is helmed by seasoned local skippers and paired with freshly prepared Scottish cuisine onboard.

Perfect for adventurous couples or families craving authenticity over crowds, St Hilda’s small-group cruises balance comfort, sustainability and true connection with Scotland’s wild heart.

Telluride, Colorado

When it comes to skiing in Colorado, the usual suspects often steal the spotlight, but Telluride still plays in a league of its own. Tucked into the San Juan Mountains, this former mining town delivers world-class terrain. Consistently ranks among the world’s top ski destinations, offering more than 2,000 skiable acres and views of 14,000-foot peaks, and nearly nonexistent liftlines. The mountain balances terrain for all levels including hike-to-skiing Palmyra Peak for the seasoned skiers and expert Revelation Bowl, rolling corduroy cruisers and moderate bumps for intermediates, and long, meandering greens and blues for beginners. And yes, the Epic Pass gets you seven days here. You can stay slopeside at Exceptional Stays, which offers a portfolio of ski-in, ski-out homes, as well as select properties that come with ski passes.