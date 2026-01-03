Hans, Denise van Beauvencomp op-ed: A gift for the new year

If I could give you one special gift for the new year, that gift would not be of money or material things. No, the gift will be one of joy and happiness, one of peace and tranquility in your life.
This gift would be priceless. You will not be able to see it, only feel and share it. It would be one of love and understanding, one that would bring peace and harmony to all people in the world. It would come straight from my heart, unwrapped and uninhibited, with no strings attached.
All you will have to do is take it in and let it be a part of who you are every day for the rest of your life.
This gift will help end all of the conflict, pain and wars we see and know in the world. It would allow all of us, no matter what race, creed, or color, to come together as one for peace and goodwill. If I could give this one gift to you it will be these very special wishes.
Regardless of our differences, it would be simple to love and show appreciation for each and every one of us; we were not all meant to be the same. It is okay to be different. People who share a common ethnicity is why the world is beautiful.
Please take the time to reflect upon what you hope this new year will bring.
Peace be unto you, and whatever you do, remember this wish is from me to you, receive it, let it manifest, and please accept my gift of many wishes for you in 2026.
Happy New Year!
Hans, Denise van beauvencomp