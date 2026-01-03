Hans, Denise van Beauvencomp op-ed: A gift for the new year

If I could give you one special gift for the new year, that gift would not be of money or material things. No, the gift will be one of joy and happiness, one of peace and tranquility in your life.

This gift would be priceless. You will not be able to see it, only feel and share it. It would be one of love and understanding, one that would bring peace and harmony to all people in the world. It would come straight from my heart, unwrapped and uninhibited, with no strings attached.