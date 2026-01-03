Horoscopes for January 2026: What does this month have in store?

Aries – Let yourself off the hook, if you’re struggling to forgive somebody who may have hurt you or let you down. Change your perspective: Instead of perceiving them as the perpetrator, see them as a mirror.

Taurus – Recognize every person as a radiant being of light, as the Divine experiencing human life. And then, let your heart expand with grace as you spread kindness like confetti. You came here to awaken your fellow unicorns and to spread the message of oneness in this big, bad world.

Gemini – Remember all the times that something you thought was working against you turned out to be a blessing in disguise. This month, instead of descending down the rabbit hole of why me, pay attention to the signs and where they are leading you.

Cancer – You are living the life that you deeply desire and experiencing the love that you consciously invited into your universe. Send out a prayer of gratitude to the cosmos as you trust that the universe wants you to flourish and step into the most embodied version of yourself! Make time for the rituals and practices that resonate with the song of your soul.

Leo – Make your way out of the dark tunnel gracefully and feel like a more empowered version of yourself. Surrender to the sweet process of catharsis—to the sweet process of metamorphosis—knowing that you’re held and supported through it all.

Virgo – What are the things that make your heart sing with joy? Take some time to meditate, journal, or just daydream about your deepest desires. The revelations you have will enable you to realign with your path; courage is an integral part of this process — the courage to face your challenges head-on and to accept with grace the lessons that the universe sends your way.

Libra – If you’re single, this is the season to throw caution to the wind and to take a chance on love. You’ll find that you’re more connected to the stream of creative consciousness than you have been in a while. Pay attention to what the muse is whispering in moments of silence. There’s something beautiful yearning to be born through you.

Scorpio – You’re the boss of your own life, and this full moon is your time to plan your next big moves. Whether it’s that dream job or a new passion project, now’s the time to set your intentions and prepare to nurture them with love. Remember to keep your head on your shoulders so you can assess what you are gaining from the given collaboration.

Sagittarius – You and your beloved are deepening your commitment and renewing your vows. As such, the portal of plenty is also being opened for you. Trust that you will soon receive the sweet fruits of your labor. As always, remember to tap in to the spirit of generosity and share the bounty with those around.

Capricorn – Honor this as a time to delve into your inner self; discomfort is an integral part of the growth and transformation process. Your circumstances are also reminding you of the nature of everything in your life. A certain somebody may disappoint you in some way, making you question the foundation of your relationship. Instead of perceiving them as a victim in your story, break the old pattern.

Aquarius – You’re feeling the full intensity of your emotions—the hurt, the pain, the anger and the disappointment. This is a time of reflection, healing and catharsis. So, make time to journal, meditate and sift through your feelings, no matter how uncomfortable this may seem in the beginning.

Pisces – You feel like you don’t belong, that you’re constantly the outsider in every crew, that you have to explain yourself over and over. The good news is, the full moon is bringing the medicine of love and the magic of connection. Prepare to cross paths with members of your soul family and reconnect with kindred spirits you have known for many years. If you’re seeking a romantic partner, look no further than your soul circle.