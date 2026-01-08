Three suspects at large in Roslyn Heights temple theft

Two men and a woman are being sought in connection with the theft of checks from Torah Ohr, located at 68 Mineola Ave. in Roslyn Estates on Tuesday, Jan. 6, according to Nassau County Police.
Police said the three removed several checks from a staff member’s desk.
Two of the suspects are described by police as white males, approximately 35 to 45 years of age, 5’9” tall, 175 pounds with brown hair wearing blue suits, white shirts and black hats.
The third suspect is described by police as a white female, approximately 35 to 45 years of age, 5’5” tall and 150 pounds, wearing a black suit and white shirt.
All three suspects left the scene in a Silver Toyota Rav4 in an unknown direction, police said.
The Nassau County Police Department has asked the community to be vigilant about potential scams and frauds, and for anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.