Schneps Connects Club January breakfast announced

The Schneps Connects Club kicks off its 2026 programming with the January Schneps Connects Club Breakfast, taking place on Jan. 28 from 8–10 a.m. at The Hamlet in Commack. This morning networking and discussion is designed for senior executives, business owners, and community leaders seeking meaningful connections and forward-thinking insights in an intimate, high-level setting.

The breakfast will begin with a curated networking hour, allowing members and guests to engage in purposeful conversation with peers across industries.

Schneps Connects Club breakfasts are intentionally intimate, creating an environment where relationships are built organically and conversations go beyond surface-level networking. Attendees represent a diverse mix of industries, united by a shared commitment to leadership, growth, and collaboration.

Following networking, the program will feature a panel discussion moderated by Dan Shaughnessy, Senior Wealth Advisor and Team Leader with Wilmington Trust, a respected voice in the financial industry, Shaughnessy will guide a timely and insightful conversation focused on investment strategies for 2026 with insights from Carly A. Nathanson, CFA, Senior Wealth Investment Advisor, Steven M. Sanders, CIMA®, Managing Director and Senior Investment Advisor and Louis Porta, CFA, CFP®, CIMA®, CAIA®, Senior Wealth Advisor.

The discussion will explore key market themes, including navigating economic uncertainty, managing volatility, asset allocation considerations, and planning strategies for both personal and business wealth. Designed specifically for business leaders, the panel will deliver practical takeaways and strategic perspectives attendees can apply immediately.

Limited tickets are available at SchnepsConnectsJan.com

The January breakfast also highlights the broader mission of Schneps Connects Club, which represents the next evolution of Schneps Media’s long-standing commitment to connecting, recognizing, and empowering extraordinary individuals across industries.

These curated gatherings provide exclusive access to thought leaders, actionable insights on business growth and innovation, and opportunities to build lasting professional relationships with like-minded peers.

Schneps Connects Club breakfasts are just one component of membership. Members also receive access to media and PR opportunities through Schneps Media’s expansive platforms, along with invitations to exclusive events designed to elevate visibility, influence, and connection within the business community.

For more information about Schneps Connects Club membership, please contact Elizabeth Schneps Aloni at EAloni@SchnepsMedia.com.