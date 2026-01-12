Carle Place learning program highlights real-world opportunities

The Carle Place High School’s work-based learning has students gaining real-world experience, according to a presentation made at the school district’s Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Jan. 8.

Carle Place Superintendent Ted Cannone led a presentation on the high school’s work-based learning program, which helps teach students about potential careers before they graduate high school.

“Work-based learning is moving right along here in Carle Place schools,” he said.

Cannone said several high school departments have worked to strengthen the program, and students are learning a mix of hard and soft skills that will help them with their future careers.

Administrators have been working on community and employer outreach while also preparing students to take on internship and job-shadow roles, he said.

The school has held assemblies and had alumni of the program talk with younger students about their career growth through work-based learning, Cannone said.

“It’s a great thing to see our students embracing this,” he said.

A work-based presentation was previously shown at a Board of Education meeting in November 2025, highlighting the goals of the program.

Mentorship and internship are key pillars that drive the intent behind the opportunity that doesn’t offer school credit, according to the November presentation.

Cannone said the school wants more students to get involved with the program, and it is actively working on finding more internship opportunities for students. He said four businesses are actively accepting Carle Place High School students, while nearly a dozen more are in the process of becoming affiliated with the school.