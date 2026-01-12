Nurses avert strike, reach tentative agreements with Northwell

The New York State Nurses Association reached tentative agreements with Northwell Health on contracts for nurses at three Long Island hospitals last week.

Agreements came in time to avert a strike for which a deadline of Monday, Jan. 12, had been set by the association.

Plainview nurses were the first to settle, reaching a tentative agreement late on Jan. 8, with nurses in Syosset and Huntington hospitals following over the weekend.

“Nurses from all three facilities worked incredibly hard to secure contracts that ensure quality care for Long Island patients,” a statement from the New York State Nurses Association said.

“From the start of negotiations, our goal has been to reach a fair contract that supports our valued nurses and upholds the high standard of care our patients and community trust,” a representative for Northwell Health said.

Nurses were pursuing guarantees for safe staffing policies, improved healthcare benefits and better recruitment and retention practices to address staffing concerns, according to the association.

The new contracts, which remain tentative until ratified by a majority vote among nurses in each hospital, include improved safe staffing standards at all hospitals, which address nurse-to-patient ratios for care, according to the association.

Contracts also include approximately 5% annual wage increases each year of the contract at all three hospitals, as well as maintaining good health benefits and improving pension and retiree health at Plainview Hospital, according to a statement from the association.

“This agreement reaffirms our commitment of enabling a supportive work environment and provides our nurses with competitive compensation and benefits,” a Northwell representative said.

Nurses’ contracts with Northwell at the hospitals in Syosset and Plainview expired in October and November respectively. Huntington nurses were seeking their first contract since voting to join the association.

“Nurses at all three hospitals are proud of the unity they displayed during this campaign and are hopeful that the contracts will improve patient care in their communities,” a statement from the New York State Nurses Association said.

Ratification votes are set to be held this week, according to the association.