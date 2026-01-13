Nicholas Center hosts art show highlighting works of individuals with autism

The Nicholas Center held its third annual Art Showcase in partnership with The Art Guild of Port Washington, celebrating the organization’s commitment to supporting people with autism at its opening Sunday, Jan. 11, opening.

Hundreds walked through the free exhibit at The Art Guild, located at 200 Port Washington Blvd., with its walls decorated in artwork from over 75 students.

The Nicholas Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with autism in leading full and productive lives in the community.

From vibrant paintings to mixed-media pieces, the art on display reflects three years of creative growth and the deepening bond between the two Port Washington organizations.

“Watching the artists grow has been a profound privilege,” Tracy Lefkowitz, the art and program director at The Art Guild, said. “Seeing the confidence and pride in their eyes as they stand beside their work in a professional gallery is a powerful reminder of why we strive to make the arts accessible to everyone.”

The Art Guild puts on roughly 10 different art shows each year, where individuals can show themselves in various creative lenses, Lefkowitz said.

MaryKate Carroll, the creative arts coordinator at The Nicholas Center, said the partnership provides inclusion and opportunity to people with autism.

“This collaboration has provided a vital outlet for creative expression and a true sense of belonging,” she said.

Lee Anne Vetrone, the director of The Nicholas Center, said the idea of the organization when it was founded 16 years ago was to have it be folded into the fabric of the community.

“It’s all about the community, it’s all about inclusion, it’s all about accepting differences, knowing that we all have something to bring to the mix and that makes the world a better place,” she said.

Lisa Grossman, the executive director of The Art Guild, said that the art shows allow people to express themselves in a variety of ways.

The artwork will be displayed through Jan. 25, and The Art Guild is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.