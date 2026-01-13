North Hempstead Town Board approves road improvements

The North Hempstead Town Board voted unanimously to authorize the construction of road improvements to Plandome Road and Westbury Avenue at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

The project, which will cost a maximum of $5,859,643, failed to reach the supermajority of votes needed at the previous board meeting due to concerns by council members who requested more information regarding the breakdown expected expenditures.

Public Works Commissioner Kristin Seleski provided a detailed breakdown of what the money would cover on Tuesday.

Seleski clarified that town money will cover the improvement of town property, such as sidewalks and curbs, while county money will cover the costs of county property, such as the roadway.

The plan is a partnership with Nassau County and will use federal funds granted from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery law.

“Had this information been provided last Wednesday, I would’ve voted for it,” said Council Member Robert Troiano, who voted against the project last week.

Council Member Mariann Dalimonte said the information regarding the construction was provided at the last minute, and that she found out on Monday, at the same time that the item became public.

“There was no communication, and there was no transparency,” Dalimonte said.

Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena rejected accusations of a lack of transparency. “Just ask,” DeSena said. “Our commissioners are at your service.”

At last week’s meeting, Dalimonte objected to the amount of money that was being spent on a strip of Plandome Road.

“In December of 202[3], we gave $3 million for the Manhasset sewer conversion project,” Dalimonte said, “But then in 2024, we gave another $1.3 million…so we’re up to almost $9 [million] for one road.”

“When the sewer connections are done, we need to redo the road, which hasn’t been done in 30 years,” Deputy Supervisor Joseph Scalero countered. “I think anybody that walks down Plandome Road knows it desperately needs resurfacing, sidewalks, curbs.”

Council Member Christine Liu asked Town Director of Governmental Research Steven Pollack if the town has ever spent this much money on a strip of road.

Pollack said he could only think of a project on Prospect Avenue in 2009 that amounted to $5.3 million.

At the Jan. 13 meeting, Council Member Dennis Walsh objected to the motivations of Council Members Dalimonte, Liu, and Troiano.

“This is beginning to become somewhat of an attack on the supervisor,” Walsh said. “If this thing is just rejected, then Manhasset will be a much poorer, worse place.”

Before the vote, community members spoke in favor of the project.

DeSena read a letter in favor of the improvements by Carle Place Civic Association President Dominick D’Alonzo that read, “Failure to authorize the bond now would not only delay this project yet again. It would very likely result in the loss of millions of dollars in federal and county funding.”

T.J. Costello also spoke on behalf of the Manhasset Chamber of Commerce in support of the project. “This is going to be very important for our business owners,” said Costello.

The board also unanimously approved the town’s capital plan for 2026-2030.

Pollack provided a rundown of the plan, which involves continued funding for road resurfacing, drainage improvements, large-scale sidewalk replacements, and the replacement of village equipment.

The board is looking to replace the town dock and continue its shoreline development along Bayview Avenue, both with the help of FEMA funding.

The town also plans to make improvements to several of its parks, including John D. Caemmerer Park, Gerry Pond Park, North Hempstead Beach Park, Manhasset Valley Park, and others.

The board also heard comments from the public.

Resident Charlene Prounis raised concerns about the town’s number of golf outings at the Harbor Links Golf Course.

Prounis said the town’s usage of the golf course comes at the expense of ordinary residents.

Prounis said, “Outings are very lucrative. What’s really going on is that financial incentives are driving this excessive amount of outings.”

Walsh said that many of these outings involved community groups. “Members of the Westbury fire department are members of this town. Members of the Mineola fire department are members of this town.”

“If you’re getting out 40 to 50 to 60 times a year, you’re not getting hurt,” Walsh said.

The board’s next meeting will be on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.