Trump administration freezes child care benefits for New York

The Trump administration’s announcement that it would freeze more than $10 billion in federal funding for child care and family assistance programs in five Democratic-led states, including New York, was met with pushback from top state officials.

“Families who rely on child care and family assistance programs deserve confidence that these resources are used lawfully and for their intended purpose,” Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill said Jan. 6. “This action reflects our commitment to program integrity, fiscal responsibility, and compliance with federal requirements.”

The freeze affects major federal programs such as the Child Care and Development Fund, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and the Social Services Block Grant, which support subsidized day care, welfare and related services.

The federal department also said that through its Administration for Children and Families, it was rolling back 2024 child care rules that allowed states to base payments on enrollment rather than “verified attendance,” pay providers in advance of services and favor guaranteed contract slots over parent-directed vouchers.

California, Colorado, Illinois and Minnesota were the other states heavily affected by the freeze, all led by Democratic governors. The five states have said they receive roughly $10 billion a year from the programs.

On Jan. 9, a Manhattan federal judge issued a temporary restraining order to block the Trump administration from implementing the freeze while the case is being heard in court. The lawsuit was backed by state Attorney General Letitia James and other officials from the other Democratic-led states.

Top state officials clapped back at the federal move, including a move made by New York’s governor to increase child care support on the state level.

On Jan. 8, Gov. Kathy Hochul was on the daily talk show, “Morning Joe,” where she discussed universal child care in the state, saying that she doesn’t want people to move away due to the high costs of care.

“We’re on the path to universal childcare,” she said.

U.S. Sen. Kristen Gillibrand of New York called the move “immoral and indefensible” and said she demands the administration reverse its decision.

“This has nothing to do with fraud and everything to do with political retribution that punishes poor children in need of assistance,” she said.

U.S. Rep. Chuck Schumer, New York, called the move “beyond disgusting.”

“Trump is pulling the rug out from millions of parents who now could be left high and dry with no option for child care,” he said. “This goes beyond targeting blue states. It is upending the lives of working families and making our children pay the price for the sake of political games.”

On Jan. 8, Hochul held a press conference with New York City Mayor Zorhan Mamdani saying the state will provide free child care for two-year-olds in New York City and strengthen the existing 3K program.

Hochul also said she plans to commit over $4.5 billion during fiscal year 27 for childcare and prekindergarten services statewide and will propose to make Pre-K truly universal statewide, expand child care subsidies and support other counties outside of New York City in building out new child care pilots.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who is looking to earn the Republican nomination for the state’s gubernatorial election in November, said he supports providing child care, but throughout the state.

“Universal child care and pre-K help parents stay in the workforce and give children a strong start, and I support making those programs available to working moms and dads across New York State,” Blakeman said in a statement. “If universal child care is truly a priority for this administration, then it should be implemented fairly and statewide.”