Concerns raised over Propel NY Energy project at East Hills board meeting

Concerns about the proposed Propel NY Energy transmission project took center stage at the Village of East Hills Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 13, as residents and regional advocates warned the project could disrupt neighborhoods, businesses, and local infrastructure.

Christine Panzeca, a Glen Head resident who said her home would be surrounded by transmission cables on three sides, told trustees the project is part of a broader plan to export offshore wind energy off Long Island, not to improve local electric service.

Propel NY Energy is a major electric transmission infrastructure project led by the New York Power Authority and New York Transco, aiming to modernize and strengthen the region’s power grid across Long Island, New York City, and Westchester County.

The project involves constructing approximately 90 miles of new underground and submarine high-voltage transmission lines, designed to enhance reliability, minimize the risk of outages, and increase the system’s capacity to deliver clean energy, including offshore wind, to homes and businesses.

“When you look at what’s going on here on Long Island, they are installing these cables to export wind energy off of Long Island to the rest of the state,” Panzeca said.

Panzeca said the installation of underground high-voltage cables and lithium-ion battery storage facilities raises environmental and public health questions, particularly in residential areas near schools.

“These cables carry high electromagnetic fields, and our homes and schools are feet away,” she said. “The radiation has been linked to childhood leukemia, and you have kids at Harbor Hills schools who would be exposed every day.”

She also warned construction could stretch on for years, involving heavy equipment, traffic disruptions and nighttime work along major roadways.

“They’re talking about digging more than 10 feet down, 50 to 100 feet a day,” Panzeca said. “If they block a driveway, how does a resident get in or out? How do kids walk to school? How do emergency vehicles get through?”

Gary Bochner, owner of East Hills Cleaners, said businesses have received little direct communication about the project.

“I was never notified,” Bochner said. “This is going to impact businesses like mine. People won’t be able to get to us, and traffic is going to be a nightmare.”

She also described the project’s regulatory process, saying it is being reviewed under the state’s Article 7 framework for major energy infrastructure.

“There is an exhibit in the Article 7 case that lists every village code they’re planning to bypass and override,” Panzeca said. “You only see that if you’re part of the case.”

Panzeca said municipalities that do not participate risk having local zoning rules overridden.

Mayor Michael Koblenz said he and the board oppose Propel NY Energy.

“We’re opposed and we will do whatever we can as a small village,” said Koblenz.

Outreach efforts are underway to better understand the project’s scope, timeline and potential mitigation measures.

Beyond the energy discussion, trustees unanimously approved a proclamation declaring April 24 as Arbor Day in East Hills, a key step in the village’s application to become a Tree City USA community. Plans include planting a tree and holding a small public ceremony.

The board also scheduled a February public hearing on a proposal to allow an indoor baseball training facility at 100 Forest Drive and approved a radio frequency search for the village’s Office of Emergency Management. The board also authorized a fireworks display for July 3, with a rain date of July 5.