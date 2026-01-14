Reset for longevity: Tips for healthy aging

Experts say it’s not too late to positively influence healthy aging.

Longevity is shaped by everything we’ve done up to this point — it’s also something we can nurture no matter what age we are. The mind, body and soul can respond powerfully to renewed attention and consistent care. A longevity reset often begins with movement.

“Strength training is the closest thing we have to a real fountain of youth,” says Anthony Bevilacqua, owner and nutritionist at AB Fitness Personal Training, with several locations on Long Island.

Workouts don’t need to be extreme, and heavy weights are not necessary, he notes. Squatting, pushing, pulling and carrying build practical strength that keeps adults steady, mobile and independent.

Simple habits make a noticeable difference over time, says Bevilacqua. A 10-minute walk after meals can improve blood sugar, reduce stiffness and support digestion. Adding two brief strength sessions a week, plus simple moves like a chair squat, forms “the ultimate one-two punch” for longevity and getting fitter.

Emotional resilience protects the mind, says Dr. Kristina Murani Burke, a licensed clinical psychologist in Garden City. Chronic stress, particularly in midlife, can accelerate aging in ways people often underestimate, she says. Stress that lingers “keeps cortisol and inflammation elevated longer than they should,” she notes, straining essential systems such as cardiovascular health, immune regulation and metabolic balance.

Slow, diaphragmatic breathing — where the exhale is slightly longer than the inhale — helps lower physiological arousal and interrupts the body’s automatic stress response, Burke says. A brief, daily check-in can also build self-awareness and create space for emotional clarity. People tend to age better, she notes, when they develop “emotional flexibility and balanced thinking habits.” Purpose and healthy relationships are equally protective, offering structure, confidence and a buffer against the wear and tear of daily stress, she adds.

Physical and metabolic changes begin earlier than many realize, says naturopathic physician Dr. Pina LoGiudice of Inner Source Wellness in Huntington. Exercise for bone density and a nutrient-dense diet are essential. Early signs that someone may need a reset often show up subtly—fatigue, burnout, skin or hair changes, or shifts in weight. These symptoms, Dr. LoGiudice explains, reflect deeper processes involving hormones, sleep and inflammation.

Daily habits make a difference. A consistent sleep schedule gives the body the time it needs “to reset and detoxify,” while exercising four to five times a week helps maintain muscle mass linked to longevity, says LoGiudice. Mindfulness and breathwork can help bring the stress response down. LoGiudice also stresses flossing, calling it “integral for cardiovascular health.” Flossing helps remove oral bacteria, lowering inflammation and reducing the risk for heart attack.

Together, these practices — movement, emotional balance, restorative sleep, nourishing food and meaningful connection — create a sustainable path toward healthier, happier aging.