The Carle Place Civic Association advocates for a ‘tight-knit community’

The Carle Place Civic Association provides a close-knit community with a support group that includes hundreds of members and works with officials to make Carle Place a better place, according to the association’s president, Dominick D’Alonzo.

D’Alonzo has served on the association’s board for eight years and assumed the role of president in 2024. He has lived in Carle Place for the past 24 years and says that everybody in the community is invested in making Carle Place a better place for now and the future.

D’Alonzo said that part of the reason he moved to Carle Place was the close-knit community, and that he became involved with the association to make a difference.

“For the community to be better, you need to be active in it,” he said. “The community has given a lot to us and I feel that we have to pay it back.”

The Carle Place Civic Association has a long history of advocating for the community and working constructively with local, town, and county agencies, D’Alonzo said.

Some of the association’s recent efforts include ensuring that Carle Place retained a full train station and that community input was reflected in the final station design and neighborhood impacts, securing facade and storefront upgrades for local businesses and working with Nassau County and the Town of North Hempstead on the reconstruction of Westbury Avenue from Carle Road to Jamaica Avenue.

Each year, the association hosts a Meet the Candidates forum where local officials running for office are invited to speak to residents.

D’Alonzo said that due to the association’s advocacy, it has a close relationship with Nassau County and North Hempstead Town officials.

The association hosts several events throughout the year, including a holiday tree lighting ceremony, holiday window decorating, movie night, trunk-or-treat, community fun run, community clean-up date and periodic community carnivals.

These events are all about building community spirit, supporting local families and businesses, and creating positive, shared experiences for our residents, D’Alonzo said.

“We advocate for the community but also put on fun events for the community,” he said.

The Carle Place Civic Association Executive Board consists of 12 volunteer members who live in the community.

“Each person brings a different background, set of skills and perspective, which creates a strong, balanced team that truly represents Carle Place,” D’Alonzo said.

The association has upwards of 350 members each year, he said.

D’Alonzo said that due to the size of Carle Place, people feel close to one another and that closeness allows for a certain feel throughout the area.

“Because it is a smaller community, it is a very tight-knit community. We still have a little bit of a small-town feel to us,” he said.

The Carle Place Civic Association meets on the third Wednesday of the month at Carle Place High School at 7 p.m.