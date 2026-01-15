Relay For Life 2026: Honoring survivors and fighting back against cancer

Every year, the Plainview Old Bethpage Relay for Life brings the community together to celebrate survivors, honor those who were lost, and raise vital funds to support research, patient care, and cancer education
For 40 years, passionate supporters have come together to advance the American Cancer Society’s vision: ending cancer as we know it, for everyone.
This year, during the first lap, Janelle Einerman was honored by the Plainview Old Bethpage Relay for Life for her courageous fight against cancer. Janelle’s journey is one of strength, resilience, and hope, and walking alongside her was a poignant reminder of why Relay for Life exists.
To get involved, visit relayforlife.org/pobny or email Jen Biren jdbiren@gmail.com.