Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Old Bethpage
Community Events

Relay For Life 2026: Honoring survivors and fighting back against cancer

By Posted on
Plainview Old Bethpage Relay For Life Fundraiser 2026
The 2026 Plainview Old Bethpage Relay For Life Fundraiser honored Janelle Einerman.
Ed Shin

Every year, the Plainview Old Bethpage Relay for Life brings the community together to celebrate survivors, honor those who were lost, and raise vital funds to support research, patient care, and cancer education

For 40 years, passionate supporters have come together to advance the American Cancer Society’s vision: ending cancer as we know it, for everyone.

Plainview Old Bethpage Relay For Life Fundraiser 2026
Honoree Janelle Einerman with her family, daughter Ella, son Matthew and husband Marc.Ed Shin

This year, during the first lap, Janelle Einerman was honored by the Plainview Old Bethpage Relay for Life for her courageous fight against cancer. Janelle’s journey is one of strength, resilience, and hope, and walking alongside her was a poignant reminder of why Relay for Life exists.

To get involved, visit relayforlife.org/pobny or email Jen Biren jdbiren@gmail.com.

About the Author

More Old Bethpage News

More from our Sister Sites