Tony’s Tacos set to continue its expansion, signs lease in Levittown

Tony’s Tacos has signed a lease for its fifth location in Nassau County, at the Levittown Mews shopping center, continuing the casual eatery’s fast-paced expansion.

The restaurant will occupy a 4,000-square-foot space in a newly built pad building, according to Breslin Realty Development, which owns and manages the shopping center.

Tony’s Tacos is an Italian taqueria with a menu that includes over 40 taco options, as well as bowls, salads, quesadillas, sides and frozen margaritas. Taco options include unique combinations such as Short Rib Peter Luger, Chicken Parm, Smoked Salmon, Mushroom Risotto and a Surf and Turf Taco.

The menu is divided into five categories: The Classic, The Oreganata, The Club, The Parm and The Gourmet, which highlights the many different available options.

Tony’s Tacos was founded by Italian native Mike “Tony” Scotto, who began his restaurant-owning career in Naples, according to the restaurant’s website.

He moved to New York City to cook and was eventually recruited to Long Island, where he spent the next few years working at Umberto’s.

Scotto then decided to open up his own business, Tony’s Tacos, in Floral Park in 2020 and has since expanded to several locations.

Tony’s Tacos also currently has locations in Franklin Square, Garden City and Floral Park, as well as Huntington in Suffolk County.

New eateries are expected to open in Valley Stream, Elmhurst in Queens and Holbrook in Suffolk as well, according to the restaurant’s website.

The Levittown Mews on Hempstead Turnpike includes two other food establishments, Tex’s Chicken and Burgers and Sexy Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar.