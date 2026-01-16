Mineola approves three special-use permits for businesses

The Mineola village board approved applications for three special-use permits for businesses at its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

The businesses, two physical therapy practices and one robotics school, intend to open in the coming months. The board also adopted a law granting village enforcement authority over duplicate utility poles along roads, which the board said will incentivize their removal.

The Coast 2 Coast Robotics application for 254 East Jericho Turnpike received an enthusiastic response from the board. Kayla Ho, who represented the applicant, said the business hopes to be a place for kids interested in engineering and technology to learn and grow their skills.

“You’re in the right place,” said Mayor Paul Pereira, who also teaches at Mineola High School. “Mineola has a very strong robotics program at the school.”

“We plan to be competitive,” Ho said, explaining that student robotics teams can compete with other programs. “But we do have classes that are purely educational and classes that are focused on teams.”

The mayor said that the community has a growing number of students interested in technology, and that the business’s proximity to other districts will be a great opportunity for outreach.

The business plans to offer after-school programs and summer camps for village children interested in robotics, computer science, and coding, according to Ho.

Both physical therapy applications were for small practices at 22 Jericho Turnpike and 79 Min eola Blvd. The applicants said they plan to provide general therapy for patients recovering from injury or surgery. Both applications for special use permits were approved.

“We’ve approved a number of physical therapy uses in the last few months,” said Pereira, adding that an aging population across Long Island is creating a demand for more of these businesses. “Anytime we can put a business in an empty storefront, it’s good for the landlord, the community, and everybody.”

The board also adopted a law that adds enforcement powers to the village’s toolkit to address duplicate utility poles left behind after the installation of new poles. The mayor said a survey revealed 240 locations with double poles.

“There are many areas where we have two, or in some cases three poles in the same place. Not only is it an eyesore, but it could also be potentially dangerous to pedestrians and motorists,” he said. “No one seems to take responsibility for the ownership of the poles, for moving the utilities, and then for removing the poles. Everyone is pointing at each other.”

The new law can bring in utility companies for notices of violations and summons per pole. The mayor said that, hopefully, the monetary incentive will lead to compliance with the removal of these poles. The local law was adopted by unanimous vote.