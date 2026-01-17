Raudy’s Auto Spa: Freeport’s youngest Auto Spa owner is just getting started

“I used to wash out of my driveway, and now we’re here in Freeport at 89 Albany Avenue,” said Raudy Duran, CEO and owner of Raudy Auto Spa.

At just 18 years old, Duran established himself in Freeport with his own auto spa. He offers a wide range of services priced from $15 to $175 and takes steps toward his dreams every day.

“Believe it or not, my car was one of the first ones he washed,” Alex, Duran’s cousin, told the Press. He told us the shop was something Duran talked about often while they grew up together.

“I always was into cars as a little kid,” Duran said. “I started detailing because I couldn’t work on them mechanically.”

At 13, he detailed cars in his driveway, promoted his services on social media, and took clients through his DMs — mainly close friends and family. “It’s different now,” Duran said, “cause I’m dealing with completely different people with different issues every day.”

After three successful years in his driveway, Duran pursued other ventures, but eventually returned to cars. Months later, he acquired the shop.

“It wasn’t a planned thing,” Alex said. “It kinda fell into his lap, he took it, and now he’s running with it.”

Duran’s growth is clear in his journey from working beside his house to running his own family storefront, and from simple detailing to offering tinting and mechanical work.

“He would always give me what I want,” Alex added. “Now he’s translating it into giving the people what they want.”

Duran’s story isn’t just one of success, but a testament to hard work, consistency and talent. He proves that entrepreneurship isn’t tied to age and that you can achieve anything if you have a dream.

“Keep trying,” Duran said. “As little as it could be, if you believe in it strongly and you believe you can make something out of it, you can… do what you believe, do what you love, and you’ll be happy.”

