Old Westbury Police Department crime stats lowest in 36 years

The Old Westbury Police Department reported its lowest level of index crime in at least 36 years in 2025, marking a historic low for the village and continuing a long-term downward trend in criminal activity.

According to data from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Open Data Portal, index crime in Old Westbury fell 14% in 2025 compared with 2024 and was 66% lower than the 36-year average, the earliest point for which comparable data is available.