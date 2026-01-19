Old Westbury Police Department crime stats lowest in 36 years

The Old Westbury Police Department reported its lowest level of index crime in at least 36 years in 2025, marking a historic low for the village and continuing a long-term downward trend in criminal activity.
According to data from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Open Data Portal, index crime in Old Westbury fell 14% in 2025 compared with 2024 and was 66% lower than the 36-year average, the earliest point for which comparable data is available.
The seven major index crimes include murder, rape, robbery, felony or aggravated assault, burglary, grand larceny, and motor vehicle theft.
Crime levels were also 34% lower than the 10-year average and 31% lower than the five-year average.
Police officials said there were no burglaries or attempted burglaries reported in the village for the entire year, a milestone not previously recorded in available crime statistics.
Old Westbury Chief Stuart Cameron attributed the reduction to a combination of increased use of technology, expanded reliance on criminal intelligence and enhanced community outreach efforts. In 2025, the Old Westbury Police Department became the first law enforcement agency in Nassau County to join the New York State Suffolk County Crime Analysis Center, giving officers greater access to analytical tools and criminal intelligence data from across the state.
Cameron said the department plans to continue expanding its crime reduction strategies in 2026.
The Old Westbury Police Department has served the Village of Old Westbury since 1924. The department is made up of 28 sworn officers and four civilian dispatchers, along with a police secretary, and serves a community of more than 4,700 residents.