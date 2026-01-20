Floral Park native killed in Pennsylvania crash

A 19-year-old college student from Floral Park was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pennsylvania, state police said, according to published reports.
Quin Dowdell was driving southbound on Route 287 in Lycoming County’s Pine Township when he lost control of his Nissan Xterra, police said.
His car initially went off the right side of the road, but then came back, crossing both lanes before striking a tree and overturning, police, said.
Police said Dowdell was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained severe trauma. He later pronounced dead at the scene.
Dowdell was a student at the Pennsylvania College of Technology and was working as a mechanic for the Village of Floral Park, according to Dowdell’s LinkedIn.
There is no published obituary for Dowdell at this time, but a visitation will be held at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes in Floral Park on Friday, Jan. 23, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.