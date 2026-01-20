Manhasset Board of Education honors students and teachers

The Manhasset Board of Education recognized students and community members for service and achievement at its Jan. 15 meeting.
Two students received the Dr. William A. Shine Student Award. Milan Rizo, a member of the class of 2026, and Matthew Cruz, a member of the class of 2027, were honored for perseverance, academic dedication, leadership and service to others.
The award is named after former Superintendent William A. Shine and recognizes students who reflect his commitment to equity, opportunity and education.
The board also presented the Dr. William A. Shine Humanitarian Award to Patricia Master, recognizing more than 45 years of service in education and volunteer work.
Master was honored for her work with children and families through teaching, community involvement and her ongoing role with Adventures in Learning.
Beth Miller received the Maggie Award, which honors exceptional service to children in the Spinney Hill community. The award is named for longtime educator and advocate Maggie Grundman.
Miller was recognized for over a decade of involvement with Adventures in Learning as a teacher and volunteer, as well as her broader service to Manhasset organizations.
Board members congratulated the recipients and thanked them for their continued contributions to students and families in the district.