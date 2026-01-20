Manhasset parent raises concerns over bus safety

The Manhasset Board of Education recognized students and teachers and heard public concerns over student transportation at its Thursday, Jan. 15 meeting.

During public comment, Shelter Rock parent Melissa Armstrong raised concerns about overcrowding on a district bus route.

The bus her children use has 57 students on it and a capacity of 66, but Armstrong said other buses carried significantly fewer students

Armstrong also cited an injury that occurred on the bus as evidence of overcapacity.

“Geography does not justify compromising child safety,” Armstrong said. “Busloads must be balanced equitably across the district.”

She asked the district to split routes, provide a bus chaperone, and apply those changes to other affected routes.

Vice President Nadia Giannopoulos said the board was taking the issue seriously.

“We’re all parents,” Giannopoulos said. “This is very important to us.”

In his report, Superintendent Christopher Pellettieri said the district will survey students in grades seven through 12 on their mental health.

He also noted that midterms are underway in the secondary school, with schools closed Tuesday through Friday.

The board also presented multiple awards, including the Dr. William A. Shine Student Awards, the Dr. William A. Shine Humanitarian Award, and the Maggie Award.

The Dr. William A. Shine Student Awards were presented to senior Milan Rizo and junior Matthew Cruz.

Rizo is a member of the Spanish honor society, vice president of the social studies honor society and a captain of the cheerleading team. She was lauded for using past experiences “to push forward with purpose.”

Trustee Maria Pescatore said that Rizo “arrives with a smile every day.”

Cruz was recognized for his work ethic and commitment to service. He has been accepted into a physical therapy aide program and works at Adventures in Learning, where he helps younger students with homework.

The board also presented the Dr. William A. Shine Humanitarian Award to teacher Patricia Master, in recognition of her 45-year career in education and a lifetime of service to children and families.

Master said she always dreamed of becoming a teacher. She began her career teaching in Massachusetts, participated in an exchange teacher program in Montreal, and eventually became an assistant principal in Great Neck.

But two years ago, she requested to return to the classroom because she missed being with children.

“Life’s good if you’re happy,” Master said, “but it’s much better if others are happy because of you.”

The Maggie Award, named in honor of longtime educator and community advocate Maggie Grundman, was presented to Beth Miller for her service to children in the Spinney Hill community.

Miller has volunteered with Adventures in Learning for more than a decade and has also served the Manhasset School Community Association and the Congregational Church of Manhasset.

Pescatore said Miller “has a generous and loving heart which exemplifies the spirit of the Maggie Award.”

“The best part of my day is coming in and getting to spend time with the kids,” Miller said. “It’s so important that we invest in our kids. It’s the best thing we’ll ever do.”

The board also unanimously accepted a $3,350 gift from the Manhasset School Community Association to support Journeys Into American Indian Territory.

The next board meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 12.