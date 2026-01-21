Students tip off inaugural sports season at Floral Park school

Whistles sounded, sneakers squeaked, and students cheered when Our Lady of Victory’s middle school basketball team stepped up for its Jan. 6 game, the first-ever contest of the school’s inaugural sports season.

The Floral Park school’s gymnasium was filled with parents and students for both the first game and the girls’ basketball team’s opening match on Tuesday, Jan. 20. The teams play in the Catholic Middle School Athletic Association of the Diocese of Rockville.

“This gives the kids an opportunity to participate in athletics with their classmates, but also students in other grades,” sports coordinator Erin Palma said. “It’s really good for school spirit and camaraderie.”

The new sports program is offering basketball to all middle schoolers, and will expand into volleyball and baseball when spring comes, according to organizers. So far, almost 30 students are involved in basketball across both teams, according to Ed Gorman, sports coordinator and school board member.

“These young ladies show up every day with heart, determination, and a strong sense of teamwork,” Elyse McGill, head coach of the girls’ basketball team, said. “They play for each other, for their school, and with incredible pride.”

“Being part of the first year of the program, and playing basketball and volleyball, is something I’ll always remember,” student Grace Palmese said.

Palma said that the program offers a place for kids to compete with other area schools and build community. She said inclusivity is important, and they don’t cut any students from the teams.

“Sports are very relatable to life, ups and downs, wins and losses,” Thomas Lally, head coach of the boys’ basketball team, said. I feel a lot of pride in being able to teach these kids valuable lessons that they’ll be able to use in their lives.”

Though the boys haven’t brought home a win yet, Lally said the camaraderie is good and growing. He said the team’s mix of sixth, seventh, and eighth-graders can be challenging, but he tries to instill communication skills in the students.

“The boys have really been improving, and their effort is outstanding,” he said. “The one thing I say to them every practice and game is, ‘Wins and losses come and go, but the only thing you can control is your attitude, your work ethic, and your mindset.’ That’s what I challenge them with daily.

Organizers said the sports program came about as part of a three-year plan to address the needs of parents, staff, students and the wider community. Palma said that he school board, which she chaired until last year, polled stakeholders about their goals and decided to pursue the sports program as a result.

“School pride is what it’s about, the love of [Our Lady of Victory],” Gorman, who has two kids in the school, said. “One of the other coaches and I donated the uniforms to the school. We bought our own basketballs and scorebooks.”

“There has been so much enthusiasm from parents, teachers and students,” Palma said. “The kids are having a great time, they’re practicing and getting to know each other as teammates.”

She said the school has had intermural sports and after-school activities in the past, but the competitive sports program is completely new.

“Our first season is the beginning of something special,” parent CariAnn Palmese said. “Seeing my daughter, who has grown up at [Our Lady of Victory], play basketball in this inaugural year is a full-circle moment that reflects the strength, continuity and heart of this school community.”

“I believe playing basketball at Our Lady of Victory will help us to grow as athletes, but also in our faith,” 6th grader Luca DeRosa said. “Being on any team and having teammates teaches us teamwork, respect, and responsibility. We learn to try our best, support others, and treat each other with kindness.”