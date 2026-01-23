Roslyn schools propose $142M budget with focus on staffing, safety, and student success

The Roslyn Board of Education unveiled an early draft of the district’s proposed 2026-27 budget, outlining millions of dollars in planned investments in staffing, safety, technology and facilities, while also celebrating student achievements and honoring Board President Meryl Waxman Ben-Levy for her leadership at the regional level.

During the Thursday, Jan. 22 meeting, Superintendent Allison Brown presented a preliminary spending plan of $142.18 million, representing an increase of approximately $5.37 million, or 3.9%, over the current year’s $136.81 million budget.

District officials emphasized that the proposal remains in its early stages and will continue to evolve as state aid figures are finalized and additional budget workshops are held.

“This is truly a draft and a starting point,” Brown told trustees. “We want to be thoughtful, transparent and fiscally responsible, while still meeting the needs of our students and staff.”

Brown said the proposed budget complies with New York’s tax levy cap and more accurately reflects the district’s actual operating costs following several years of pandemic-related fluctuations. She added that the district has worked to identify efficiencies without compromising educational programs.

Among the most significant elements of the draft budget are proposed staffing additions across multiple schools. The plan includes new first-grade teachers at several elementary schools to address enrollment growth, as well as additional teacher assistants, a board-certified behavior analyst, reading specialists at the middle and high schools, transportation staff and facilities personnel.

“Our goal is to maintain class sizes that allow for meaningful instruction and to ensure that we are supporting students academically, socially and emotionally,” Brown said.

The proposal also includes investments aimed at strengthening school safety and infrastructure. Planned expenditures include upgrades to security camera systems and lockdown technology, the purchase of new vehicles for security and maintenance operations, and a districtwide cybersecurity audit.

“We’re being proactive,” Brown said. “Cybersecurity and physical security are not areas where you can afford to fall behind.”

Capital improvements were also discussed, including classroom renovations, playground enhancements and traffic flow and parking lot upgrades at Roslyn High School. District officials said many of these projects would be funded through existing capital reserves rather than through new borrowing, limiting their impact on taxpayers.

In addition to the budget presentation, the board devoted a portion of the meeting to recognizing student accomplishments across the district.

Junior Carina Dai and her coach, Meghan Harding, were recognized for their work on the Port Washington-Roslyn Swim team. Dai captured the Nassau County Champion, a 50-yard freestyle, with a winning time of 24.31 seconds and also placed first in the 200-yard freestyle relay team.

“These recognitions remind us why we do this work,” Waxman Ben-Levy said. “Our students continue to excel in so many areas, and it’s important that we take the time to celebrate their hard work and dedication.”

The meeting also included a moment of recognition for Waxman Ben-Levy herself, who was recently honored as a 2026 Nassau BOCES Education Partner for her service and leadership in public education. Trustee David Seinfeld nominated Ben-Levy for the recognition.

“It’s incredibly meaningful to be recognized by colleagues across the county,” Waxman Ben-Levy said. “This honor really reflects the collaborative work we do here in Roslyn and the support we receive from our community.”

Trustees echoed that sentiment, praising Waxman Ben-Levy’s steady leadership and focus on student-centered decision-making.

Looking ahead, district officials said budget discussions will continue at upcoming Board of Education meetings, with state aid projections expected to be reviewed in February. The board is scheduled to adopt a final budget proposal in April, ahead of the districtwide budget vote on May 19.

“We encourage our community to stay engaged and informed as we move through this process,” Brown said. “The budget is a reflection of our values, and we want to make sure it reflects the priorities of Roslyn.”