Scholar Linda Burghardt will present on politics and fashion during the Holocaust at Temple Isaiah of Great Neck

Temple Isaiah of Great Neck will present a lecture entitled “When Art, Culture and Politics Collide: Fashion and Forbidden Style in the Holocaust” by Linda Burghardt, scholar in residence at the Holocaust Memorial Tolerance Center in Glen Cove.

The lecture will be held on Sunday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. and is free of charge, courtesy of Temple Isaiah.

Berlin in the early 1930s was second only to Paris as the undisputed capital of the European fashion world, run by Jews and recognized the world over as a major center for style and innovation in the clothing trade. Hitler had different ideas.

With his swift, brutal takeover of all facets of life in Germany, the new Nazi culture not only stole the industry from the Jews, but it also forced its ideology onto the fashion of the day.

The presentation will take a look at how concepts of fashion changed during this explosive period in history and the critical role it played in the Holocaust.

Burghardt is the scholar-in-residence at the Holocaust Memorial Tolerance Center in Glen Cove and an author and journalist.

Articles and essays of hers have appeared in newspapers across the U.S. and overseas, most recently in The Times of Israel and The Jerusalem Post, and she has lectured to audiences both nationally and internationally.

She wrote for The New York Times for 20 years and is the author of three non-fiction books. She holds a Ph.D. from Long Island University and is the daughter of Holocaust survivors from Vienna.

Temple Isaiah of Great Neck is a member congregation of the Union for Reform Judaism. The temple is located at 1 Chelsea Place, off Cuttermill Road.

To RSVP for the lecture or inquire about Temple Isaiah’s activities, classes or events, please contact the Temple office at 516-487-5373 or office@templeisaiahgn.org. RSVP. is required.