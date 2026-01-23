Cold weather changes how people eat on Long Island, shifting dining out from casual to planned, intentional, and worth the effort. Nobody is wandering in on a whim or killing time. You leave the house, braving the chill because you’re hungry. You want warmth, weight, familiarity, and a room that understands the assignment. Winter dining on Long Island is not about novelty, but about places that know who they are and cook like it.

These five restaurants make the strongest case for eating out when the temperature drops.

Franina — Syosset

Franina operates on the assumption that winter dinners should take their time. The fireplace is real, the room glows, and the menu leans into Italian comfort with confidence rather than nostalgia. Think slow-braised meats, pastas built for cold nights, and plates that reward patience.

This is food designed to solve a problem: it’s cold outside, you want to sit somewhere warm with a glass of red wine, and you don’t want to be rushed through your evening. Franina succeeds because it respects that instinct. You come hungry and you leave content. That is the entire deal.

The Davenport Press — Mineola

Davenport Press lives inside a former pressroom, and the space carries that history with quiet authority. Brick, wood, and a bar that invites you to stay put give the room a weight that winter only improves. This is a restaurant for people who still believe dinner is an event, not a pit stop. The menu stays grounded, the drinks arrive with purpose, and the crowd tends to know exactly why they’re there. When the nights get longer, Davenport Press feels like the right place to spend them.

Prime: An American Kitchen & Bar — Huntington

In warmer months, Prime is about spectacle. In winter, it settles into itself. The harbor calms down, the fireplace lounge becomes prime real estate, and the restaurant reveals its bones. This is when Prime works best. Prime rib and classic cuts feel especially at home this time of year, the cocktails feel earned, and the room fills with locals who know this is the version worth the drive. Winter trims the excess and lets the kitchen do the talking. What remains is a restaurant that rewards commitment instead of convenience.

La Bussola — Glen Cove

Every winter list needs a place that leans fully into warmth, and La Bussola does that without trying to modernize the feeling away. The room is classic, the pace is unhurried, and the menu understands cold weather on a practical level. The veal osso bucco is the kind of dish that makes sense the moment it hits the table, slow-braised, deeply comforting, and built to be eaten slowly while the rest of the night unfolds around it. This is Italian cooking that doesn’t rush or apologize, and winter is when it tastes exactly the way it should.

George Martin Strip Steak — Great River

A steakhouse belongs to winter, and George Martin Strip Steak in Great River understands that better than most. The room is dark, polished, and unapologetically serious. Dry-aged steaks arrive exactly as expected, which is the highest compliment you can give a steakhouse. The Great South Bay goes quiet outside, the dining room hums inside, and the night unfolds at its own pace. This is Long Island dining with no interest in being flashy and no need to explain itself.

Warm Up To Dining Out

Across Long Island, winter reveals who restaurants are really cooking for. Without tourists or seasonal traffic, what’s left is the local crowd, the regulars, the people who know the menu from front to back. Winter is not the off-season here. It’s the season when Long Island stops performing and starts eating the way it always should.