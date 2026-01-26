Preschoolers learn about hibernation and giving back at Hibernation Day

The Community Synagogue L’dor V’dor Early Childhood Center was filled with cozy pajamas, curious questions and generous hearts during its annual Hibernation Day, a special event designed to blend learning with community kindness.

On this wintery-themed Wednesday, Jan. 21, preschoolers and their teachers arrived at school dressed in their favorite pajamas, ready to explore the fascinating world of animals that hibernate during the colder months. Classrooms buzzed with discussions about bears, groundhogs and other creatures that sleep through winter as children learned why hibernation helps animals survive until spring.

Adding an extra layer of warmth to the day was a meaningful community service effort led by ECC alumni Emily and Zander Stern. The siblings serve as Teen Ambassadors for the non-profit organization, Breakfast Brigade, where they are committed to supporting food insecurity by “filling one bowl at a time.” The cereal boxes collected will be shared with families in need throughout Port Washington.

Emily and Zander greeted families during preschool drop-off, happily collecting boxes of cereal while chatting with children and their parents. Their enthusiasm was contagious, and many of the young students beamed with pride as they handed over their donations.

“Ever since I realized how fortunate I am, it made me want to help others who are not,” said Zander Stern as he reflected on the day.

Within the first half hour of connection, the boxes of cereal quickly filled the tables.

“The children were so proud to donate their boxes to the Breakfast Brigade,” said ECC Director, Jen Schiffer. “It helped our students to better understand that even small acts can make a big difference.”

By the end of the morning, a generous collection of cereal boxes stood ready for donation – approximately 1,300 servings. The outpouring of community support is proof that ECC Hibernation Day nourished not only young minds learning about nature, but also hearts learning about kindness and giving back.

Emily Stern said, “I felt so good doing this mitzvah (good deed). I love giving back to my community.”

Emily and Zander could not do this without the support of the Breakfast Brigade and their parents. Mom Lauren Stern beamed with pride watching them.

“Their enthusiasm and commitment to helping others has always been inspiring. It’s wonderful to see them showing how even small actions can make a big, meaningful impact on the community,” said Lauren Stern.

With pajamas on, lessons learned, and a community supported, ECC Hibernation Day was a joyful reminder that caring for others is always “in season.”