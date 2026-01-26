Great Neck South HS drama program to perform Clue: On Stage

Theatre South, the after-school drama program at Great Neck South High School, will present its winter play, “Clue: On Stage,” on Thursday, Feb. 5 and Friday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Feb. 7 , at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
All performances will take place in the Ruel E. Tucker South High auditorium, 341 Lakeville Road.
“Clue: On Stage” is a comedic murder-mystery stage play, adapted from the classic board game and 1985 film.
Six guests attending a mansion dinner party—Scarlet, Plum, Peacock, Mustard, White and Green—get caught up in blackmail and murder, with the butler Wadsworth leading them to discover who did it, where, and with what weapon before the body count rises.
Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased in advanced online or at the door.
The audience will be seated on stage for all performances, creating an intimate theater experience for this classic whodunit.
This production is under the direction of Ilana Meredith, drama teacher and Theatre South director. For additional information, visit the Theatre South website at www.gntheatresouth.com or call 516-441-4873.