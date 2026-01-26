Great Neck South HS drama program to perform Clue: On Stage

Theatre South students getting ready to perform Clue: On Stage

Theatre South, the after-school drama program at Great Neck South High School, will present its winter play, “Clue: On Stage,” on Thursday, Feb. 5 and Friday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Feb. 7 , at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

All performances will take place in the Ruel E. Tucker South High auditorium, 341 Lakeville Road.