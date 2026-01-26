Levittown Fire Department volunteer one of two killed in crash

A car crash in Hicksville on Friday, Jan. 23, left two 19-year-olds dead, including a volunteer firefighter for the Levittown Fire Department.

A 23-year-old man was driving a 2026 white BMW on Old Country Road in the vicinity of Sterling Place when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a tree and then a building, according to Nassau County Police.

The two 19-year-old female passengers, identified as Alexa Duryea and Lindsey Parke, suffered severe trauma and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment and an investigation are ongoing, police said.

Parke was a member of the Levittown Fire Department’s Ladder Company 6, which posted on Facebook about her death.

“It is with a heavy heart that the officers and members of Ladder Company 6 announce the untimely and tragic passing of our sister Lindsey,” the post said. “Her smile, laugh, and willingness to help anyone will be forever missed—along with the cupcakes and cookies she always left for us. Lindsey was a talented, hardworking and passionate young woman, and taken from us far too soon.”

Parke’s brother, Timmy Jake, posted on Facebook that he “truly never in [his] life thought [he] would be writing this, but heaven has gained the strongest guardian angel.”

“I truly don’t know what to say,” he wrote.

“I remember when you were little and we used to play basketball and walk to the deli and play video games and all these fun things because you just wanted to annoy me NOW I WOULD DO ANYTHING TO HAVE YOU ANNOY ME AGAIN! Now, unfortunately, you’re gone, but we have the strongest guardian angel looking over us forever!! The kitchen will be quiet without you and nothing will be the same. I will love you forever until we meet again!”