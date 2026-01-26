Port Rowing plants roots on Main Street with new training facility

Port Rowing marked a major milestone in its growth with the grand opening of a new year-round training facility at 151 Main St., establishing the organization’s first permanent, dedicated home since its founding more than a decade ago.

Founded in 2012, Port Rowing is a community-based rowing organization that offers competitive and recreational programs for middle school and high school students, adults and athletes with special needs. The nonprofit operates year-round, training athletes both on and off the water, and competes at the regional, national and international levels.

The new storefront provides Port Rowing with a centralized, winterized space for off-water training, addressing a longstanding challenge for the organization, which previously relied on temporary locations during the winter months.

“We’ve been an organization since 2012, but this is the first time we’ve had a space that is truly our own,” said Emilie MacMinn, executive director of Port Rowing. “Now we can focus on training, building strength and making our athletes faster out of a real home base.”

Port Rowing’s boathouse is located at North Hempstead Beach Park, which is not winterized. In past years, the organization rotated through leased spaces throughout Port Washington, including churches and fitness centers, transporting rowing machines and weight equipment daily and storing gear off-site.

“Every winter we would pack up all of our equipment and move it to wherever we were training,” MacMinn said. “It was time-consuming, caused wear and tear on the equipment, and limited how much training we could do.”

The Main Street facility allows Port Rowing’s equipment — including rowing machines, spin bikes and weight-training gear — to remain on site year-round, significantly increasing efficiency and maximizing training time.

The space is used exclusively by registered participants and is not open for general drop-in use. Port Rowing offers programs for middle school and high school students, adults and athletes with special needs. Adult training sessions are typically held in the early morning hours, while most youth and high school programs take place after school and in the evening.

Having 24/7 access to the facility also allows Port Rowing to expand its programming and accommodate more athletes.

“For a lot of people learning to row on land first makes the sport more accessible,” MacMinn said. “It builds confidence and strength before they ever step into a boat, which makes getting on the water much easier when the season begins.”

The opening also strengthens Port Rowing’s ties to the local business community. The organization recently joined the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District, further cementing its presence in the heart of the village.

“Being on Main Street makes us feel like we’re really part of the community now,” MacMinn said. “We’re proud to represent Port Washington and the families and kids who make this town special.”