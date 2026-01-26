Roslyn High School to host 3rd annual Celebration of Color showcase

The Roslyn High School Colorguard and Roslyn Band Fans will host the third annual Celebration of Color on Saturday, Feb. 7, bringing more than 150 student performers and a nationally recognized guest ensemble to Long Island University Post.

Often referred to as the “sport of the arts,” winter guard combines flags, sabers and mock rifles with dance and theatrical performance. The units perform choreographed productions indoors to recorded music.

The indoor colorguard showcase will take place at the Pratt Recreational Center and is expected to draw nearly 1,000 spectators for an evening of pageantry, dance and theatrical performance. Doors open at 6 p.m., with performances beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Now in its third year, the event has grown from a local showcase into a regional attraction. This year’s program will feature a special guest performance by Fusion Winter Guard of Parsippany, N.J., the 2024 Winter Guard International World Champions. Fusion will debut its 2026 production at the event, marking the first time a World Class color guard has performed on Long Island in more than 15 years.

“This exciting special guest represents the return of World Class color guard to Long Island,” said Anthony DeMarino, Roslyn director of color guards. “It is an honor and privilege that we get to see this amazing ensemble perform for us.”

In addition to the guest performance, the Roslyn Color Guard will premiere its 2026 production, The DuChamp Variations. The showcase will also include performances by 11 Long Island high schools, including Brentwood, Hicksville, Mineola, Sachem, Malverne, Walt Whitman and Copiague, along with two units from the greater tri-state area.

The Celebration of Color is designed as a noncompetitive event, allowing teams to debut their programs ahead of the winter guard competitive season.

Proceeds from the event will help offset travel costs for the Roslyn Color Guard’s 2026 season. Roslyn is currently the only color guard program on Long Island, and one of only a handful in New York state, to compete at the highest level of the activity, which culminates at the WGI World Championships in Dayton, Ohio, this April.

Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors ages 65 and older and children 8 and under. Food, souvenirs and raffle items will be available for purchase.