Westbury Arts exhibition celebrates Black History Month

Westbury Arts celebrated Black History Month with a special exhibition titled: STRENGTH THROUGH CREATIVITY.

Visitors viewed the insightful and exquisite artworks by members of the Long Island Black Artist Association. “Many artistic styles are on display, including painting, photography, watercolor, pastel and mixed media, with a wide range of topics from realism to abstraction,” said Marcia Odle-McNair, the artist and curator for the exhibit.

The Long Island Black Artist Association was founded in the 1960s by a group of like-minded artists. The purpose of the association is to help African American artists find a conduit for the exhibition of their artwork. Group members have exhibited locally, nationally and internationally in museums, galleries, colleges, universities, libraries, churches and corporations.

The exhibit features exceptional photography by a special guest artist, Howard Cash. Howard Cash is a world-renowned fine art and documentary photographer whose works focus on adding value to the lives of Africans and African Americans. For over five decades, he has captured celebrations of culture, dignity, respect, beauty and fun. Howard Cash has exhibited his spectacular photographs in prestigious museums and galleries throughout the world.

The artists in the Westbury Arts STRENGTH THROUGH CREATIVITY exhibition include:

Howard Cash

Antoinette Blackstock

Galvin Bisserup

Stanley Cadet

Clemente Ettrick

Dorothy Green Francis

Willie Mack

Keith McNair

Janine McCray- Booker

Frenal Mezalis

Claudia Mondesire

Raymond Mondesire

Imani Monroe

Marcia Odle- McNair

Aaron Scott

Shelene Thomas

Patricia Varner

James Whitten

David Wilson

e lafitte woods

For more information, please go to westburyarts.org.