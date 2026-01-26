Quantcast
Westbury
Art

Westbury Arts exhibition celebrates Black History Month

By Posted on
Westbury Arts' exhibition for Black History Month 2026
Westbury Arts Executive Director Tiffany Blair, Exhibit Curator Marcia McNair, Special Guest Artist Howard Cash and Westbury Arts President Julie Lyon at the 2026 Black History Month exhibition.
Ed Shin

Westbury Arts celebrated Black History Month with a special exhibition titled: STRENGTH THROUGH CREATIVITY.

Visitors viewed the insightful and exquisite artworks by members of the Long Island Black Artist Association. “Many artistic styles are on display, including painting, photography, watercolor, pastel and mixed media, with a wide range of topics from realism to abstraction,” said Marcia Odle-McNair, the artist and curator for the exhibit.

Westbury Arts' exhibition for Black History Month 2026
Keith McNair with his artwork, ‘My Heart To You’ – Mixed Media, and his wife Marcia McNairEd Shin

The Long Island Black Artist Association was founded in the 1960s by a group of like-minded artists. The purpose of the association is to help African American artists find a conduit for the exhibition of their artwork. Group members have exhibited locally, nationally and internationally in museums, galleries, colleges, universities, libraries, churches and corporations.

The exhibit features exceptional photography by a special guest artist, Howard Cash. Howard Cash is a world-renowned fine art and documentary photographer whose works focus on adding value to the lives of Africans and African Americans. For over five decades, he has captured celebrations of culture, dignity, respect, beauty and fun. Howard Cash has exhibited his spectacular photographs in prestigious museums and galleries throughout the world.

Westbury Arts' exhibition for Black History Month 2026
Westbury Arts Black History Month Strength Through Creativity artist receptionEd Shin

The artists in the Westbury Arts STRENGTH THROUGH CREATIVITY exhibition include:

  • Howard Cash
  • Antoinette Blackstock 
  • Galvin Bisserup 
  • Stanley Cadet
  • Clemente Ettrick 
  • Dorothy Green Francis 
  • Willie Mack
  • Keith McNair 
  • Janine McCray- Booker
  • Frenal Mezalis 
  • Claudia Mondesire 
  • Raymond Mondesire 
  • Imani Monroe 
  • Marcia Odle- McNair 
  • Aaron Scott
  • Shelene Thomas
  • Patricia Varner
  • James Whitten
  • David Wilson 
  • e lafitte woods

For more information, please go to westburyarts.org.

