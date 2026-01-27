Students win Congressional App Challenge with app HealthBridge

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi announced the winners of the 2025 Congressional App Challenge for New York’s Third Congressional District, honoring a team of four high school students whose app is designed to help underinsured individuals connect with affordable health care resources.

The first-place team included Michael Cole of Glen Head, a student at Chaminade High School; Emma Ding of Great Neck, a student at Great Neck South High School; Christine Chen of Manhattan, a student at Hunter College High School; and Caren Ye of Jericho, a student at Jericho High School.

Their winning app, called HealthBridge, was selected from dozens of submissions across the district.

The Congressional App Challenge is a national competition hosted annually by the House of Representatives to encourage high school students to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Participants design and build original applications for computers, mobile devices or web-based platforms that address real-world problems.

HealthBridge aims to simplify access to health care for low-income and underinsured households by connecting users with affordable clinics, insurance information and other resources. The app is designed for use in all 50 states and is currently available in 15 languages.

According to the team, HealthBridge provides personalized recommendations based on household size, income and geographic location, while also accounting for extenuating circumstances that may affect eligibility for certain programs. The goal is to help individuals and families navigate the health care system more easily without sacrificing time or financial stability.

Ye said the idea for HealthBridge originated with Ding, who founded the project. The team came together largely through online connections and mutual friends, collaborating virtually to develop and refine the app.

“We created HealthBridge to bridge low-income households with affordable health care options,” Ye said. “On our website, we have an insurance eligibility quiz and we’re currently applying to become a nonprofit.”

Ye said the team learned about the Congressional App Challenge almost by chance and were surprised when they were named winners.

“It was truly an honor,” she said. “The challenge seemed so official, and it was a great opportunity to showcase the work our team does for the community.”

The students have been working on the project since early 2025, with some members joining later as the app expanded. Ye said the recognition has motivated the group to continue developing HealthBridge and broaden its reach beyond Long Island.

The team is now pursuing nonprofit status and plans to travel to Washington, D.C., in April to participate in the Congressional App Challenge’s annual showcase, where winning teams from across the country present their apps.

“I love how Congressman Suozzi has given us the chance to showcase this app to more people and expand our outreach,” Ye said.

“Since 2017, my office has been proud to host the Congressional App Challenge, encouraging students across New York’s Third Congressional District to pursue their passion in STEM fields,” Suozzi said in a statement. “I am constantly amazed by the talent of our students and the creativity they bring to addressing real-world challenges through technology, especially their focus on improving access to health care. You are our future.”

Suozzi said his office received applications from 41 students, representing 35 teams and 19 high schools across the district.

Launched in 2015, the Congressional App Challenge has grown into the largest student computer science competition in the country. This year’s contest set records, with 13,830 students participating and 4,650 applications submitted from 394 congressional districts nationwide.

HealthBridge is available online at healthbridgeus.com.